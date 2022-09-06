New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 on Monday night to complete their lead in the AL Wild. Card race.

Bichette hit a three-run homer off Nick Vespi in the third inning, then added Bruce Zimmerman’s solo drives in the sixth and seventh. The shortstop had six hits and seven RBIs during the doubleheader, is hitting .400 (24 for 60) over his last 15 games and has 21 home runs this season.

Bichette was ninth when he had a chance to tie the major league record of four home runs in a game. He tied a career high with five RBIs in the nightcap.

Toronto won the opener 7-3 behind Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his first outing at Camden Yards since Baltimore traded him in July 2018.

Cavan Biggio also pitched in the second game for the Blue Jays, who extended their lead over Baltimore to 4½ games for the AL’s third and final wild card spot. The teams will meet 10 times in the final 31 days of the regular season, which begins Monday.

Roughed Oder and Adley Rutschman homered in the second game for Baltimore. The Orioles have lost three in a row, their longest skid since a four-game slide from June 28-July 2.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios (10-5) allowed three runs and eight hits in six-plus innings. He hits two.

Baltimore pulled scheduled starter Jordan Lyles between games of the doubleheader. Lyles went to warm up, but didn’t feel well and was replaced by Keegan Akin (3-2). Akin allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings, and both came on Bichette’s blast to give Toronto a 3-1 lead.

The Blue Jays broke it open in the sixth against Zimmerman. Bichette led off with a homer to secure his eighth career multi-homer game, and Biggio followed with a solo drive two batters later. After back-to-back singles, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run double.

Bichette again became the first Blue Jays player with a three-homer game since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did it on April 13 against the New York Yankees.

Teoscar Hernandez hit his 20th home run in the first game to support Gausman (11-9), who was selected fourth overall in the 2012 draft by Baltimore. He zipped through the club’s minor league system and pitched for the Orioles from 2013-18.

His biggest obstacle to his return to Baltimore was arguably the fourth-inning balk call. Gausman stormed onto the mound and began arguing with second base umpire Jeff Nelson, when Bichette stepped in to restrain him.

Baltimore’s Anthony Santander homered from both sides of the plate for his seventh career multi-homer game in the opener. Mike Bowman (1-3), added as the Orioles’ 29th player, allowed three runs in five innings in his first career start.

Aug. in a holiday doubleheader during Toronto’s first visit to Baltimore this season. 10 There is a decoration of rainout.

Trainer’s room

Blue Jays: Toronto activated RHP Julian Merriweather (abdominal strain) from the 60-day injured list before the second game. The Blue Jays optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Triple-A Buffalo and designated C Zach Collins for assignment. … Added RHP Zach Popp as the team’s 29th man. Pop worked a scoreless ninth in the opener.

Orioles: In addition to adding Bauman, Baltimore recalled RHP Beau Sulser from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Norfolk. After playing an innings in the opener, Sulzer was recalled to Norfolk. Baltimore recalled Zimmerman from Norfolk for the second game. … Baltimore claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and placed INF Jonathan Arouz on the restricted list. RHP Phoenix Sanders cleared waivers and assigned to Norfolk.

Blue Jays: RHP Mitch White (1-5, 4.67 ERA) is 0-2 with a 12.10 ERA in his last two outings. He faced Baltimore for the first time on Tuesday.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17) has allowed four hits over 15 scoreless innings in his last two appearances, winning back-to-back starts after getting just one hit in his first 15 turns in the rotation. He is 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA in three outings against Toronto.