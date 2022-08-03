Blues target Walker-Peters and agree deal with Chukwuemeka

Chelsea have quickly negotiated a £20m deal with Aston Villa for Karni Chukwuemeke and are interested in signing Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters with Thomas Tuchel looking to bring in a right-back to compete with him. Rhys James.

Chukwuemeka, 18, is one of the most highly regarded prospects in England and his services have been scrutinized since he made it clear to Villa last November that he would not sign a new contract to replace one that is expiring next June.

Newcastle have not offered £50m for Leicester midfielder James Maddison. Read more

The midfielder who played a key role in England’s victory at the European Under-19 Championship last month was discussed by most of the top clubs in England and Germany, although until the middle of last week Barcelona and Milan were in the lead in the title race. his.

Barça offered Villa a €15m (£12.5m) package, albeit with a strong incentive, and Milan offered something similar. But Chelsea contacted Villa last Friday and when their co-owner Todd Boly held direct talks with Villa chief executive Christian Purslow, they reached an agreement for a £10m down payment with an additional £10m. in the form of possible supplements.

Chukwuemeka, who has made 14 Premier League appearances for Villa – two as a starter – will now try to negotiate personal terms with Chelsea. Villa and Chelsea released a joint statement at 5:30 pm BST to confirm that they have reached an agreement on the fee; it is unusual for this to happen before the player has decided on the terms.

The likely arrival of Chukwuemeka follows Chelsea’s move to sign Arsenal’s delightful 18-year-old midfielder Omari Hutchinson and Chicago Fire’s 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonin. Particular attention is paid to attracting better quality young players. Chelsea have targeted 16-year-old Palmeiras striker Andrik, who is courted by several of Europe’s biggest clubs. They also made two bids for 19-year-old prodigy Internazionale midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Cesare Casadei, a 19-year-old Internazionale midfielder, is wanted by Chelsea. Photo: Mattia Ozbot/Inter/Getty Images

Pain is determined to support Tuchel. Chelsea are seriously considering bidding for Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofan, are close to signing Brighton defender Mark Cucurella for £50m and have repeatedly discussed Walker-Peters, who has impressed since moving to Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020. Inter’s Denzel Dumfries is another option at right-back.

It is understood that an offer of around £35m could be enough to buy Walker-Peters, although there have been speculations that Southampton will ask more than £40m for the England international. The 25-year-old, who can play on both flanks, is a key player for Southampton. He is good on the ball and will reduce Tuchel’s dependence on James, who was sorely missed last season due to a longstanding hamstring injury. Manchester United have also been linked with Walker-Peters.

Chelsea’s need for defenders is clear. They faced a crisis in central defense after losing to Andreas Christensen at Barcelona and Antonio Rüdiger at Real Madrid. They responded by signing Kalidou Koulibaly but failed to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City, missed out on Jules Kunde to Barça and had bad luck with attempts to sign Yosko Guardiola from RB Leipzig and Prenel Kimpembe from Paris St. Germaine.

The outlook will be much brighter if Chelsea sign Cucurella. Tuchel wants a left-back, and the Spaniard’s intention is not just to compete with Ben Chilwell at left-back. Chelsea are also looking at Cucurella, who was previously City’s target, as a possible candidate for the left centre-back position.

Leicester value Fofan at £85m and insist he is not for sale, but Chelsea want to test that position. There have been speculations that the 21-year-old wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

The tricky part of any deal is that Fofana has a five-year contract, which gives Leicester a lot of leverage. One possibility is that Chelsea will try to sweeten the deal by giving Leicester the chance to sign Levi Colville. Brighton are also showing interest in the highly regarded 19-year-old centre-back.

The arrival of defensive reinforcements could allow more defenders to leave Chelsea. The signing of Cucurella and the right-back could pave the way for Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicuete to move to Barcelona. Chelsea are also ready to loan out Malang Sarr. The French centre-back was Fulham’s target, but Monaco are known to be leading the race to sign him.

Chelsea could also need a second goalkeeper if they send Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to Napoli. They are in talks to sign Timo Werner to RB Leipzig, who can only sign his former striker if he gets a pay cut.