‘Blues’ should ‘harden up’, demands Tuchel

As the second half went right and Chelsea unsuccessfully pursued a late equalizer, Thomas Tuchel began pulling the levers. He was replaced by Christian Pulisic, then Armando Broja. Raheem Sterling continued to attack on the left, Hakim Ziyech on the right, Mason Mount in the center. Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have already stepped aside. However, there are those in the Chelsea hierarchy who believe that somehow the solution to their current intemperance lies in the absence of strikers.

Chelsea had plenty of excuses to jump on. They are always there if you want to find them. The absence of Rhys James and N’Golo Kante. Poor field quality. Chances created in the first half and Romeo Lavia’s unparalleled equalizer who turned the game around. But the fact remains that it is still a fragile and wayward side, devoid of rhythm and inspiration, that seems to have completely lost the defensive stubbornness of Tuchel’s early era.

The manager, to his credit, seems to understand this. “It’s not about being a striker or not a striker,” he later said. “As a team we are not strong enough at the moment. We are too easily led astray. Protecting these targets has nothing to do with attacking. You can’t prove it with data, body position, or tactical positions. Just hang on.”

If Chelsea were looking for inspiration, all they had to do was look over the halfway line. Adam Armstrong scored the winning goal for Southampton but, as always under Ralph Hasenhüttl, it was a collective effort by a young and hungry team that fights for every ball, presses every opponent, strikes back with energy and disrespect. The only blemish on a nearly flawless performance was an injury to Lavia, a Belgian teenager whose goal was the highlight of the evening.

He was also just in time, after Chelsea’s bright start, in which Sterling could very well have scored a hat-trick. But that has always been the paradox of Sterling, a player who, by sheer numbers, bears comparison with the great English forwards of his generation. That Sterling spends a lot of rolls is undeniable; what’s harder to know is the sheer amount of shots he generates for himself thanks to smart moves and excellent reading of the game.

Raheem Sterling gives Chelsea the lead against Southampton with a goal in the 23rd minute. Photo: Chelsea/Getty Images

Sterling is missing out on opportunities that other forwards can’t afford. So it was again a quarter of the way when Romain Perrault slid forward to knock down Mason Mount’s cross. As Perro lifted off the floor, Sterling stayed on his feet and looked before passing the ball into the bottom corner. . On a depressing night for Chelsea, Sterling’s confidence was one of the few sources of support.

There was a certain amount of shock in Southampton’s equalizer: a goal that, in many ways, seemed to come out of nowhere. However, with James Ward-Prowse’s corner cleared to the edge of the court, Lavia was able to take his spot almost completely unopposed before shooting past Edouard Mendy from 25 yards. “Soft, soft, soft” was Tuchel’s verdict. “What’s stopping you? Pure mentality.”

It was – do not forget – the defense of Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly. Experience and skill are not in short supply and yet, with Armstrong taking Southampton to the lead shortly before half-time, these three internationals, who have made over 200 caps in total, are once again in danger. Perrault advanced on the left flank. Armstrong managed to make a touch on the penalty spot before he hit on the rebound.