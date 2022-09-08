Blues confirm Potter as new manager after signing deal with Brighton

Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea manager on a five-year deal, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday.

Potter arrives from Brighton after a settlement of around £16 million has been paid for his release. He arrived at Chelsea’s training ground on Thursday afternoon to sign a contract after a series of smooth talks.

Potter’s move to Chelsea shows that money is always more important than intelligence in football | Jonathan Wilson Read more

“I am incredibly proud and thrilled to represent Chelsea, this fantastic football club,” Potter said in a statement on the club’s website. “I am thrilled to be partnering with the new Chelsea ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with an interesting group of players and developing a team and culture that our amazing supporters can be proud of.

“I would also like to sincerely thank Brighton & Hove Albion for giving me the opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and fans for their continued support during my time at the club.”

The 47-year-old takes on a team that is five points behind the Premier League leaders and three points behind fourth place. Chelsea have confirmed he will headline Saturday’s game against Fulham.

Chelsea’s switch to Potter came quickly after Tuchel was sacked after losing the Champions League to Dinamo Zagreb and as his relationship with co-owner Todd Boeli deteriorated over the summer.

Positive talks with Potter took place on Wednesday, discussions continued on Thursday, and this is the first time he has been involved as a player or manager in a Champions League team. Chelsea will play Salzburg at home on Wednesday.

Potter previously managed Östersund and Swansea as well as Brighton. He lifted a Swedish club to the top flight and into the Europa League, and achieved the highest ever top-flight finish with Brighton last season: ninth.

Boli said: “We are very happy to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven manager and an innovator in the Premier League who is in line with our vision for the club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and abilities that go beyond the pitch, which will make Chelsea a more successful club.”