George Springer hit his seventh career grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven by beating the short-handed St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Alejandro Kirk added his 12th homer and Matt Chapman had two hits, including a tiebreaking single in a five-run sixth, as Toronto improved to 8-1 under manager John Schneider.

Springer had three hits, scored twice and made a nice catch at the wall in right to end the game, loading the bases.

“He’s a stud,” Schneider said of Springer. “He’s consistently made big plays in big moments throughout his career.”

Dylan Carlson hit a solo home run as St. Louis Canada played the first two games without unvaccinated sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. The two biggest bats in the Cardinals lineup, along with catcher Austin Romine, were placed on the restricted list before the game.

Foreign nationals who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are not permitted to enter Canada, with limited exceptions requiring a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not receive major league service time.

A seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner at first base, Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and hits (116). He was named NL Player of the Week on Monday after homering in five straight games.

Arenado is a seven-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner at third base. The former Colorado star led the NL in home runs three times.

Veteran slugger Albert Pujols started at first base in place of Goldschmidt, while Brendan Donovan was at third base. A crowd of 39,756 gave Pujols a standing ovation before his first at-bat.

Carlson tied Jose Berrios for first, his sixth. Guerrero answered with his 21st home run in the bottom half and Chapman added an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Carlson and Pujols each had RBI hits in the top of the third, but Chapman restored the lead in the top of the sixth with a hit by Jordan Hicks (2-5). Hicks walked the next two batters to load before junior Fernandez came on and delivered a springer slam, his 18th home run of the season.

“It’s a big place to put us with a few more runs,” Springer said. “That’s the stuff you enjoy playing the game. It’s a great moment.”

Hicks and Fernandez combined for eight strikeouts, four walks and seven runs scored.

“When you allow free bases, you’re in trouble,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said.

Berrios allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2-3 innings. Tim Maiza (5-0) won one.

Making his second career interleague start, Cardinals rookie right-hander Andre Pallante allowed three runs and seven hits in four innings.

“There are going to be days when you rely on balls in play that find a hole, Marmol said. “They squared them up today.”

Cardinals: It will take a week for St. Louis to know whether LHP Steven Matz will need season-ending surgery, Marmol said. Matz left Saturday’s start against Cincinnati in the sixth inning after spraining his left knee while trying to field a Joey Votto dribbler down the first-base line.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (neck strain) threw a side session Tuesday and is a candidate to come out of IL and start Thursday against Detroit, Schneider said.

Before the second inning, the Blue Jays came out of their dugout and tipped their hats to former TV broadcaster Buck Martinez, who returned to the booth Tuesday after receiving treatment for cancer. Fans stood and cheered and Pallante even stopped warming up to salute Martinez, who stepped down from his role in mid-April.

Martinez, 73, is a former Blue Jays catcher and manager who also played for Kansas City and Milwaukee during a 17-year big league career that ended in 1986. He managed Team USA in the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006.

After falling behind 0-2 in his third-inning at-bat against Berrios, Pujols removed the broken chain from around his neck and handed it to home plate umpire Laz Diaz to secure it, then grounded a game-tying single on the next pitch.

Toronto has five grand slams this season, tied for the most in the majors.

Cardinals: St. Louis recalled Connor Capel and C Ivan Herrera and optioned INF Corey Spangenberg from Triple-A Memphis as a replacement.

Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (6-8, 3.40) will start Wednesday against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.00). Wainwright’s only start was a 5–0 loss at Toronto on June 24, 2010.