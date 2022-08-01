New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair had his “last match” in the industry on Sunday.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. The match was part of a Jim Crockett Promotions event.

During the match “The Nature Boy” was openly bleeding from his face. Jarrett tries to hit Flair with his signature cheat code – the guitar shot – but misses and hits his partner instead. Flair passes the brass knuckles and delivers a shot to Jarrett.

Flair puts Jarrett in a figure-four leglock. Jarrett is down for the three-count.

“One of the best matches of my career here with Ricky Steamboat,” the 73-year-old said via ESPN. “All my family is here. We joke that I’ve been married five times. All the kids are here. One wife, all the grandkids. My friends are here. I swear to God, guys. If I’m not good enough, pressure me tonight, f—ing Kid Rock into the locker room tonight. He went.”

Flair last performed in 2011. He was assisted by AEW star Andrade, who is married to WWE star Charlotte Flair. Flair blows kisses to the crowd as they walk up the ramp.

He was also greeted by Bret Hart, Mick Foley and The Undertaker. All three WWE Hall of Famers sat ringside.

Jarrett, a standout in the pro wrestling industry and a WWE Hall of Famer, was also emotional after the match.

“This is his last. If anything goes wrong, it’s on me. It’s on other people. I’m so happy for Rick, I don’t know what to say. … As a viewer, you all saw this and went home tonight,” Jarrett said. “When you’re involved, it’s a different level of pressure that I’ve never had.”

Flair’s wrestling career spanned nearly six decades. He was one of the first big stars to gain mainstream attention with his “Woo!” catchphrase and luxurious garments.

Flair debuted in the American Wrestling Association and later competed in WWE, World Championship Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Total Non-Stop Action and more. He ended his in-ring career as a 16-time World Champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.