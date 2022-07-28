New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ana de Armas has shared new behind-the-scenes photos as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biopic about the Hollywood bombshell. De Armas plays Monroe in the Netflix move “Blonde,” based on the 2000 best-selling novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

In the photos shared on the actress’ Instagram account, De Armas poses with Adrien Brody, who plays Arthur Miller in the film. Another photo features director Andrew Dominick de Armas and Bobby Cannavale playing Joe DiMaggio. Both Miller and DiMaggio were Monroe’s husbands at different times.

The NC-17-rated film is streaming on Netflix on September 23 and will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

ANA DE ARMAS NC-17 Marilyn Monroe movie ‘Blond’ will ‘offend everyone’: Director

De Armas has completely changed for this film, from her look, from her behavior to her speech. She talked about how it was Learning Monroe’s Voice In an interview with UK publication The Sunday Times.

“It just took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practice, and some ADR sessions. It was a lot of torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried,” she says.

De Armas also spoke to Netflix Q about what it’s like She is studying to become a Hollywood actress.

“We worked for hours every day for almost a year on this film,” she shares. She said she read the novel, studied photos, videos and recordings to know about the late actress.

The cast of “Blonde” includes Garrett Dillahunt, Sarah Paxton, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Rebecca Visocki, Evan Williams, Lucy DeVito, Casper Phillipson, Toby Huss, Lily Fisher, David Warshofsky, Michael Masinit, Spencer Garmett, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler and Ned Bellamy.

Netflix doc on Marilyn Monroe makes shocking ‘revelations’ about her final hours: ‘I wanted to know more’

The film is executive produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracy Landon, Scott Robertson and Christina Oh.

In the month of June, Netflix released the first teaser For the movie. The trailer is barely a minute long and begins by showing De Armas crying at a makeup vanity. Through the trailer, a version of the song “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” plays. Netflix described the film, writing “Blonde,” boldly recreates the complex life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.”

On July 28, 2022, the long, official trailer of the film was released. The trailer, which is a minute longer than the original teaser, shows off more of the film’s cast and shares more clips from the upcoming film, with the same song playing in the background. Both trailers are mostly black and white.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

De Armas just starred in the Netflix movie, “The Gray Man” alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. She is also in the 2021 James Bond film “No Time to Die”.