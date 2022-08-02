New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Controversial Black Lives Matter activist Sean King’s political PAC used donor cash to buy a $40,000 dog, which King used as a family pet, according to reports Monday.

King’s PAC, Grassroots Law, has handed over the money in a pair of payments to Potrero Performance Dogs in California since December, the Washington Free Beacon reported. PAC paid Protero $10,000 in December, followed by a $30,650 payment in February.

A few days after the second payment, King posted on Facebook about welcoming the “newest member of the King family,” a mastiff and prize show dog named Marz.

The post has since been deleted or made private.

Sean King lives happily in a lakefront New Jersey home

The grassroots PAC is ostensibly meant to boost the political campaigns of candidates aligned with King’s soft-on-crime mentality, but the organization spent as much on dogs as it did on candidates.

Grassroots contributed a total of $56,000 to various political campaigns since 2021, just $16,000 more than what was reportedly spent on animals.

Marz’s stay with the King family didn’t last long, however, as Protero posted an Instagram photo of the dog winning top prize at an American Kennel Club competition in July. Protero explained in an earlier Instagram post that Marge “came back because he had a little more energy to be a family dog.”

Protero’s Instagram posts have also since been deleted or made private.

King, along with other members of the Black Lives Matter movement, has faced many controversies regarding his career as an activist. condemning it as a fraud.