BLM activist Sean King targeted two New York Post reporters on Wednesday after a series of negative articles against him were published.

On Sunday, the New York Post, among other outlets, reported that the controversial activist used donor cash to buy a $40,000 show dog. The site also reported on his attempt to protect his purchases for “extra security.”

Shortly after his defense, King posted images of New York Post reporters with lengthy threats against him, starting with Isabelle Vincent on Wednesday.

“To @NYPost’s Isabelle Vincent. You posted my house online. And white supremacists came to my door to terrorize my wife and kids. You disrupted our entire lives by doing this. You knew this would happen when you posted my house. . But still You did it. And you did it without consequence. I know where you live. Where you used to live. Where your family lives. Where they work. Where they play. How you get around New York. And the Hamptons. And now some A thousand other people know too,” he wrote.

He added, “Here’s the thing. You can attack me. And laugh about it to your peers and your family. That’s fine. But I’m going to make you uncomfortable. You’re not going to post about my personal life without consequence. And you do that.” Keep doing it. And I’ll keep doing it. And I’ll go deeper. Soon I’ll write an article about where you live and where your family lives. That’s what you’ve done to me. You push harder. I’ll give it back to you. That’s it. The game we’re playing now.”

Vincent originally wrote a piece in 2021 about King living in a five-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot North Brunswick, New Jersey property with a “lakefront backyard” and gourmet kitchen.

He added a similar post the same day against Kevin Sheehan, who co-authored a piece on King to defend his expensive pet purchases.

“To @NYPost’s Kevin Sheehan. Just to be clear. As you and your peers at the NY Post have done to me and my family… I know where you live. Where you live. Where your family lives. Where they work. How you get around New York. Where you shop in Queens. And now a few thousand people know,” King wrote.

On Tuesday, King hinted at revenge by reading an Instagram post that read, “I tell you what. For the pain and suffering I’ve caused my wife and children, I’m going to start delivering that pain back to you. That’s mine. The word. I’m all about you. Being too kind has messed up my life and made my wife and kids cry. Won’t take it. Go cross my family again and see what happens. And I’m taking that promise back a few times over the years.”

King has frequently been at the center of racial controversy. In 2020, he also suggested that statues of Jesus Christ were “forms of white supremacy” that deserved to be torn down.