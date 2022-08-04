New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Southeast Asia presents a perfect opportunity for the United States and its Western allies to diversify their supply chains away from China, making it the next major economic battleground between the rival nations.

“China is a geographic fact in the region — it’s an economic fact,” Singapore’s ambassador to the U.S., Ashok Mirpuri, said during a July Aspen security forum. “It’s been generational: it’s risen, it’s come down, it’s risen again, but the region has had to learn to live with China.”

“The United States is in many ways a stabilizing force in the region, and we don’t see the United States as an outsider,” he added. “We also see them as resident powers in the region. So they both belong to the Southeast Asian region [with] 600 million people, really where the competition is happening day by day, week by week, month by month.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his tour on Tuesday when he met with leaders from Cambodia, which currently heads the 10-nation trade bloc known as the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

ASEAN has been in the limelight not only because of its proximity to China, but also because of the promising business opportunities available in the region. Blinken will also attend a ministerial meeting with ASEAN foreign ministers on Wednesday.

Mirpuri highlighted Southeast Asia’s role as “at the center of this competitive dynamic between China and the United States,” making the region a budding economic battleground between the two world powers. China’s “zero-COVID” policy has caused global supply chain disruptions and the threat of an invasion of Taiwan has many trading partners considering back-up options.

The factory opened after Ford invested $21 million in Cambodia in April to build a facility in Persat province, which Prime Minister Keo Rattanak’s ministerial representative said was part of efforts to attract new businesses and partners to the region. Apple, meanwhile, is set to open a new iPad factory in Vietnam in 2021 — a process it began in 2019 as part of avoiding U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, the New York Times reported.

Cao Kim Horn, the Cambodian prime minister’s attaché minister, told Fox News Digital that ASEAN allows its members to act as “one big market” to leverage each country’s competitive advantages.

“I think it depends on the international companies investing in those countries and where they want to invest,” Cao said, using the example of a Japanese company he said was hesitant to open a factory in Cambodia but has now started building several. factories in the country.

“Of course, we all welcome investment, the relocation of manufacturing factories and companies in Southeast Asia,” he said. “It’s good for us. It’s good for the region.”

ASEAN members have sought to draw both the US and China into a more “cooperative and coordinated” relationship that will help boost investment and growth. Mirpuri pointed to India and Japan as other “great powers” in the region, which could help ASEAN members as he expressed concern over “uncertainty” in US-China relations.

“We have trade relations with both the US and China. [and] We have security ties around the region, so we are working in that space,” he said.

ASEAN has been monitoring the consequences of the Ukraine-Russia war: the war has exacerbated inflationary problems, as well as threatened food security.

However, it has also presented some trade opportunities for the region, Cao explained. He said ASEAN countries have produced millions of tonnes of rice – 6 million from Cambodia alone – which has helped members maintain strong levels of food security and also exported to other countries.

Maritime states in the bloc, such as Singapore and the Philippines, have struggled a bit more with having to import key crops, but Kao insists the alliance will be able to “fix that”.

Kevin Maher, senior adviser at NMV Consulting and former State Department Japan office director, told Fox News Digital that China’s proximity makes Southeast Asia “vulnerable” to Chinese claims and advances through its Belt and Road Initiative.

Maher argued that if the U.S. could increase investment in the region, those countries would not need Chinese loans to help build infrastructure, and in turn would reduce some of China’s influence in the region by dealing a double whammy to the U.S. supply chain. Beijing’s economic ambitions.

“In the future there will be a struggle to continue trying to balance these strong efforts, not only on the military side but also on the infrastructure investment side, for official development assistance, and economically, for the Chinese to come in and gain a lot of dominance. Among the Southeast Asian countries,” Maher said.