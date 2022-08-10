Blinken Urges Congo Leaders to Slow Rainforest Oil and Gas Growth

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Pushing for a review of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s plans to auction off part of its vast rainforest and peatlands, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken announced that US and Congolese officials would form a team to study the proposed oil. gas production in these areas.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday during Mr. Blinken’s visit to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. While there, the Secretary of State expressed concern over President Felix Tshisekedi’s attempt to auction vast tracts of land that are critical to climate change mitigation to energy companies for exploration. Blinken’s remarks were the first time the US government took a public position on the issue.

“We had concerns about announcing an auction to explore these oil and gas blocks,” Mr. Blinken said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Some blocks encroach on vulnerable rainforests and peatlands, including those in Virunga and Salonga National Parks.”