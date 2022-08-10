Blinken Urges Congo Leaders to Slow Rainforest Oil and Gas Growth

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Pushing for a review of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s plans to auction off part of its vast rainforest and peatlands, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken announced that US and Congolese officials would form a team to study the proposed oil. gas production in these areas.
The agreement was reached on Tuesday during Mr. Blinken’s visit to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. While there, the Secretary of State expressed concern over President Felix Tshisekedi’s attempt to auction vast tracts of land that are critical to climate change mitigation to energy companies for exploration. Blinken’s remarks were the first time the US government took a public position on the issue.
“We had concerns about announcing an auction to explore these oil and gas blocks,” Mr. Blinken said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Some blocks encroach on vulnerable rainforests and peatlands, including those in Virunga and Salonga National Parks.”
He noted that at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow in November, governments made a collective commitment of $1.5 billion to support the forests of the Congo Basin. Mr. Tshisekedi signed on to the 10-year plan and has been recognized as a leader in climate change mitigation efforts.
His government’s sudden announcement of an auction in May stunned officials, environmental groups and politicians around the world. The auction began on July 28 and the government is accepting bids for 27 oil blocks and three gas blocks.
US officials say they are not yet aware of any US companies applying.
Mr Blinken said he raised the issue separately with Mr Tshisekedi and Foreign Minister Christophe Luthundula on Tuesday, and with Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde on Wednesday. He said Mr. Tshisekedi had promised him that the proposed actions would not be carried out “in the absence of a full environmental impact assessment and research.”
It is not clear whether US intervention will slow down the auction process or its consequences, or whether it will encourage other countries to try to intervene. But the announcement of a transnational task force has been seen by some scientists who have studied threats to the rainforest as a hopeful sign, especially as Congolese officials have insisted that the rainforest issue is a sovereign matter.
“It is very important that the impact of rainforest oil production on the environment is discussed at the highest level,” said Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science at University College London. “Logically, the DRC government should now officially suspend the oil auction until the new DRC-US working group completes its deliberations and takes some short-term action.
“In my opinion, an environmental and social assessment should be completed before any auction, as this is the only way that the people of the DRC and the whole world can be sure that oil exploration makes sense,” he added.
US officials have said they need to work out the details of a working group with the Congo.
Mr. Luthundula said in a press conference with Mr. Blinken that the Congo will deliver on its last year’s promise to protect the rainforest, but also stressed that the government needs to find ways to improve the economy of the Congo, a nation of 90 million people that is one of the world’s largest the poor in the world. It was used as a Belgian colony for decades before being ruled by dictators.
“The challenge is to find a balance, a balance between the well-being of the Congolese people, and the need to guarantee a framework, a development framework, an ecological framework,” Mr. Lutundula said.
He also pointed to the history of foreign companies in his country, saying: “We know that there are some countries that have been exploiting the wealth of the DRC for years and have absolutely no respect for biodiversity.”
The rainforest of the Congo Basin extends 1,500 miles across central Africa. It acts as a big carbon sink, slowing climate change by removing 1.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year, Mr. Lewis said.
Congolese officials have suggested that without reliable exploration data, up to 16 billion barrels of oil lie beneath the rainforest and that the country could produce up to one million barrels a day, up from the current number of 25,000.
Energy companies have made record profits from oil sales this year as the market price soared. But environmentalists say Congo’s ambition to become a petro-economic nation is short-sighted, given the increasing use of renewable energy by many countries, institutions and companies.
Mr. Blinken and Congolese officials also talked about improving the mining industry, which is rife with corruption and damaging the environment. He said the United States wants to work with the Congo to make sure mining companies are not in a “race to the bottom that ends up hurting workers, damaging the environment and fueling armed conflict.”
Mr. Blinken also urged Congolese officials to ensure that next year’s presidential elections, in which Mr. Tshisekedi plans to run again, are held properly and on time. On Tuesday, police officers arrested Jean-Marc Kabunda, a former Tshisekedi ally and now leader of an opposition party, on undisclosed charges.