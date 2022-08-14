New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned Iran for inciting violence against Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed multiple times on Friday as he prepared to deliver a lecture in New York.

“As law enforcement officials investigate the attack, I am reminded of the pernicious forces that seek to undermine these rights, including hate speech and incitement to violence,” Blinken said in a statement.

“In particular, Iran’s state institutions have fomented violence against Rushdie for generations, and the state-affiliated media has gleefully celebrated the recent attempt on his life. This is reprehensible.”

Rushdie was taken off the ventilator on Saturday and was able to speak a few words, his son said. His 1988 book “The Satanic Verses” sparked controversy in Iran, where the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or ruling, calling for his death. Rushdie has lived in danger for decades, including many years in hiding.

Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

Iran’s government has not commented on the attack, but state news outlets have praised the suspect.

“Thousands of applause to the brave and conscientious man who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York…,” the Kayhan newspaper, overseen by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote over the weekend, according to Reuters.

Twitter suspended the account of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in 2019 because the fatwa against Rushdie was “firm and irreversible”.

In the wake of the attack, several Republican lawmakers called on the Biden administration to end nuclear deal negotiations with Iran.

“Iran has offered a bounty to anyone who kills Salman Rushdie,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. tweeted on Friday. “Today he was stabbed in America. Why is Biden still ‘dealing’ with these terrorists in Tehran?”

The White House statement on Friday did not mention Iran, but Blinken said the US will not tolerate threats.

“The United States and partners will not waver in our determination to stand up to these threats using every appropriate tool at our disposal,” Blinken said Sunday.

“The power of Rush – and those around the world who have endured such threats – strengthens our resolve and underscores the imperative to stand united as an international community against those who challenge these universal rights.”