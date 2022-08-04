New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke to reporters Thursday about trying to keep the congressional delegation’s trip to Taiwan running smoothly.

Blinken spoke with Prime Minister Hun Sen in Cambodia on Thursday.

Before ushering reporters out of the conference room, Blinken paused to touch on a related topic, with the leaders allowing for a closed-door discussion.

“Before I go any further, I want to speak to the recent activity regarding Taiwan, because I know it’s on a lot of people’s minds,” Blinken said. “The United States has a continuing interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We particularly oppose any unilateral efforts to change the status quo by force.”

Nancy Pelosi leaves for Taiwan after visit criticized by China: Live updates

“We remain committed to our One China policy, guided by our commitments to the Taiwan Relations Act, the Communiqués. … And I want to emphasize: Nothing has changed our position, and I very much hope that Beijing will not create a crisis or pretend to increase its aggressive military action,” Blinken said.

Blinken confirmed that the US government had reached out to China to express its desire for no escalation.

Reporter’s Notebook: China, Pelosi and August IDS

“We have reached out in recent days to engage our PLC counterparts…to convey this message. Maintaining cross-state stability is in the interest of some regions in the region, including all our colleagues with ASEAN,” Blinken concluded.

The US government is watching to see if China will use House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as justification for increasing aggression towards the island.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The People’s Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, a relatively narrow sea between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. China’s military frequently sends aircraft into the area, testing Taiwan’s air defense zone.

The US does not have formal relations with Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China, and maintains a “One China” policy that recognizes the People’s Republic of China as its legitimate successor.