Blinken meets relatives of a slain Palestinian-American journalist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met Tuesday with the family of a Palestinian-American reporter who died covering an Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank.

The State Department said Blinken met with relatives of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh and vowed to demand US “accountability” for her death.

“The secretary deeply appreciates the opportunity to meet with Shireen’s family,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “Not only is she an American citizen, she is a reporter whose fearless pursuit of the truth has earned her profound respect from audiences around the world.”

Blinken will use the meeting “to convey our deepest condolences to Shireen’s family on her tragic death and to reiterate the importance we attach to accountability, which we also continue to discuss with our Israeli and Palestinian partners,” Price said.

But he could not say what that accountability meant.

The US concluded on July 4 that Abu Aqleh was killed by Israeli fire, though not intentionally, after a review of investigations by Israeli and Palestinian officials. But it did not conclusively blame Israel for her death and left the question of accountability to the Israelis, prompting anger from Palestinians and her family.

Relatives — her brother Tony Abu Ackley, her niece Lena Abu Ackley and her nephew Victor Abu Ackley — want a meeting with President Joe Biden to press Israel for her death. Blinken invited them to visit Washington after Biden was unable to see them when he visited Israel and the Palestinian territories earlier this month.

“We are in Washington, DC to demand a thorough, credible, independent and transparent US investigation into the killing of our beloved Shireen by the Israeli military,” the family said in a statement. It called the July 4 US termination “an affront to justice” that “enabled Israel to escape accountability for Shireen’s murder.”

“This is completely unacceptable to us,” they said. “If we allow Shireen’s assassination to be swept under the rug, we send a message that the lives of US citizens abroad do not matter, the lives of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation do not matter, and that the most courageous journalists in the world, who cover the human impact of armed conflict and violence, are expendable.

A reconstruction by the Associated Press supported a Palestinian eyewitness who was shot dead by Israeli forces without a final decision. Investigations by CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post, as well as monitoring by the UN Human Rights Office, have come to similar conclusions.

Abu Akley, 51, spent a quarter of a century dealing with the harsh realities of life under Israeli military rule. Palestinians see her as a martyr for journalism as well as their national interests.