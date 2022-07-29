Blinken is talking to the Russian Foreign Minister for the first time since the start of the war.

WASHINGTON. On Friday, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and urged him to accept the offer to release Britney Greener and Paul N. Whelan, but did not report a breakthrough.

Mr. Blinken told reporters at a press conference that he had spoken to his Russian counterpart on the phone, and it was their first conversation in the weeks leading up to Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. He declined to say how Mr. Lavrov reacted.

“I urged Foreign Minister Lavrov to push this proposal forward,” he said. “I’m not going to characterize his answer and I can’t give you an estimate of how much I think everything is more or less likely.”