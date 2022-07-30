Blinken and Lavrov discuss Griner in their first call to war

ODESSA, Ukraine — Senior Russian and US diplomats met Friday for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February to discuss a possible prisoner swap involving US basketball star Britney Greener. Although no breakthrough was reported, it meant the resumption of direct communication between Washington and Moscow.

Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said in a press conference that in a telephone conversation he urged Foreign Secretary Sergei V. Lavrov to agree to a deal to release Ms. Griner and another American, Paul N. Whelan, both of whom the State Department refers to as ” wrongfully detained.”

“I urged Foreign Minister Lavrov to push this proposal forward,” he said. “I’m not going to characterize his answer and I can’t give you an estimate of how much I think everything is more or less likely.”