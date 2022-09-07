Blake Shelton Hitting the road with his “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour in 2023. Carly Pierce and Jackson Deane will join Shelton on tour.
Country music superstar and Coach on “The Voice.” He announced the news of his 18-stop tour on his Instagram on Wednesday.
“We’re throwing one hell of a party in 2023. Visit blakeshelton.com for more info. See you all there!!!” Shelton captioned his Instagram picture of his tour poster and dates.
Blake Shelton lost the game after failing to guess Gwen Stefani’s lyrics
Shelton’s first concert Kicking off on February 16th in Lincoln, Nebraska and ending on March 25th in Buffalo, New York.
“There’s nothing like hitting the road and playing music for the fans,” Shelton said in a statement. “I was so excited to step on stage and perform for the first time. I know Tour mates Carly Pearce And so does Jackson Dean, and I can’t wait for you all to get to know them better. Break out hats and shoes and shout, ‘We’re going back to honky tonk!’
Blake Shelton 2023 Tour Dates:
Download the Fox News mobile app today
February 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
February 17, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
February 18, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
February 23, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina
February 24, Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee
February 25, Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama
March 2, Wistar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida
March 3, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
March 4, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
March 9, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky
March 10, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
March 11, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
March 16, Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas
March 17, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
March 18, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri
March 23, Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
March 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
March 25, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York