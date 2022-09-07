New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Blake Shelton Hitting the road with his “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour in 2023. Carly Pierce and Jackson Deane will join Shelton on tour.

Country music superstar and Coach on “The Voice.” He announced the news of his 18-stop tour on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“We’re throwing one hell of a party in 2023. Visit blakeshelton.com for more info. See you all there!!!” Shelton captioned his Instagram picture of his tour poster and dates.

Shelton’s first concert Kicking off on February 16th in Lincoln, Nebraska and ending on March 25th in Buffalo, New York.

“There’s nothing like hitting the road and playing music for the fans,” Shelton said in a statement. “I was so excited to step on stage and perform for the first time. I know Tour mates Carly Pearce And so does Jackson Dean, and I can’t wait for you all to get to know them better. Break out hats and shoes and shout, ‘We’re going back to honky tonk!’

Blake Shelton 2023 Tour Dates:

February 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

February 17, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

February 18, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

February 23, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

February 24, Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

February 25, Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama

March 2, Wistar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

March 3, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

March 4, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

March 9, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

March 10, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

March 11, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 16, Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas

March 17, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

March 18, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

March 23, Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

March 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

March 25, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York