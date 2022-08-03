New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Associated Press has called Arizona’s Republican Senate primary for venture capitalist Blake Masters, who will face Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November, in a key battleground state race that could determine whether the GOP regains the Senate majority.

Masters is in the lead in the most recent opinion polls for Tuesday’s primary election. The field of contenders included solar power entrepreneur Jim Lamon, who pumped millions of his own money behind his auction.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is also in contention; Retired US Air Force Major General. Mick McGuire, who served as the adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard until last year; and Justin Olson, a member of the Arizona Public Utilities Commission.

Master’s initial bid was supported and heavily backed by his former boss, tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel poured $15 million of his own money into an outside super PAC supporting Masters’ campaign.

Former President Donald Trump, who remains the most popular and influential politician in the Republican Party, endorsed Masters two months ago. Masters strongly defended Trump’s unproven claims that massive voter fraud contributed to his loss to President Biden in the 2020 election. Arizona was one of the key swing states that would have narrowed down Biden Trump two years ago.

Trump held a rally in Arizona a week and a half ago on behalf of Masters and other GOP candidates he endorsed in the state’s primary.

Masters will now face former astronaut Kelly in the November midterm elections, viewed by the GOP as one of the most vulnerable Democratic Senate incumbents running for re-election this year.

But defeating Kelly won’t be easy, as the first-term senator can rely on ferocious fundraising and a massive campaign war chest.