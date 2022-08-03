Blake Masters, Trump pick funded by billionaire Thiel, wins Arizona Senate primary

Toggle caption Ross D. Franklin/AP

Blake Masters will be the Republican nominee in one of the most closely watched races that could decide control of the upper chamber of Congress against Arizona Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in November.

Masters, the former CEO of investment firm Thiel Capital, won Tuesday’s GOP primary handily, according to The Associated Press’ race call, along with others such as businessman Jim Lamon, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Michael McGuire, a retired National Guard major general.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Masters in June. He gained support in part by contributing to the former president’s conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Master said recently the interview Had he been a senator during the last election, he would have objected to the certificate of election held on January 6, 2021, the day of the capital coup.

“I think so [Sen. Josh] Hawley and, I believe, what [Sen. Ted] Cruz did the right thing,” Masters told NBC News. “I think his constituents were very concerned.”

Despite his relatively good lead in the polls, Masters opponent Lamon spent heavily on television advertising. But Masters’ campaign has gained momentum Millions Dollars from PayPal founder Peter Thiel and his longtime friends and bosses.

Thiel also made a significant donation to the campaign of Ohio GOP Senate primary winner JD Vance, who also received an endorsement from Trump.