Blake Lively “Explosion!”

Lively, 34, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself in a bikini from the 1978 hit film “Grease” with the caption.

“Summer Premin…I had a blast,” she captioned her post, tagging her Husband Ryan Reynolds. Her rare bikini post was shared a day before her 35th birthday.

The “Gossip Girl” alum flaunted her figure in a white bikini as she posed poolside. Lively’s post was flooded with well-wishes ahead of her birthday, and Reynolds joined fans and peers by writing, “Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales.”

Blake Lively Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds Over His ‘Fine A– Arms’

Reynolds is the owner of Wrexham Football Club in Wales. The couple attended a match at London’s Wembley Stadium in May.

Oliva Newton-John, the singer behind Lively’s lyrics, “died peacefully this morning at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends,” her family said in an Instagram post shared. She is 73 years old.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope, sharing her journey with breast cancer for 30 years.”

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds joke about fourth pregnancy in hilarious exchange

Lively’s rare bikini post just months after she credits her three children with Reynolds for boosting her confidence.

“I think having kids for myself has made me feel more comfortable in my own skin,” she told Forbes in May. “I’ve never felt more in my own body or more confident — that’s not to say I don’t have insecurities creeping up on me a million times a day, but I’m incredibly settled.”

Lively continued: “Growing up, having kids, I think I only wanted to do things that were really meaningful collaborations and authorships. I believe in really valuable collaborations and that’s where I’ find my fulfillment these days and I’ve never been happier professionally.”

Lively and Reynolds will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this year. They share three children: James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2. The two first met in 2010. Both in the movie “Green Lantern”.

Reynolds played Green Lantern and Lively played his love interest Carol Faris. At the time of their first acquaintance, both Lively and Reynolds were in relationships. Lively is dating her “Gossip Girl” co-star Penn Badgley, while Reynolds is married to the Marvel star. Scarlett Johansson.