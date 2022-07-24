New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Marvel released the trailer “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” The cast moved on without late actor Chadwick Boseman at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

The trailer features the lyrical motif of “We Gonna Be Alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s song “Alright”. The video features images of Wakanda’s surroundings and many Wakandans dressed in white in what looks like a funeral.

The video shows someone in a Black Panther suit, though it’s not clear who is wearing the costume. Boseman’s character T’Challa was the Black Panther in the original film.

Boseman tragically died in August 2020 after a four-year private battle with colon cancer.

The trailer reveals that the film will see the rest of T’Challa’s family cope with his loss.

Writer and director Ryan Coogler The first film’s star reflected on the actor’s death on stage at the Comic-Con event. Coogler worked on the first “Black Panther” film.

“It’s hard to follow, but we try,” Coogler said. “It’s been five years since I’ve been here. I’m sitting there and we premiered the first footage from ‘Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me is our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman.”

Coogler also provided a glimpse New movie. He said it will “go to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before and new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Many of the original film’s cast will return for the sequel, including Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright.

“It’s a blessing. We’ve all grown so much as a family, it’s great to see you guys and honor the big brothers at the same time,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, Michaela Coel, Dominic Thorne, Alex Nivilani, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta will join the upcoming film as newcomers to the series.

“I’m excited and I’m very happy to be here,” Huerta said.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released in US theaters on November 11.