A lawsuit filed by 26 grassroots Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapters alleges the leader of the national organization paid $10 million in charitable contributions. His own personal expenses.

Black Lives Matter Grassroots (BLMGR), a non-profit organization that serves as an umbrella group for local BLM chapters across the country, claims in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) leader Shalomya Bowers. , defrauded local chapters for “unjust enrichment” and used their funds as “personal piggy banks.”

BLMGNF, which has received more than $90 million in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death, represents the national BLM movement.

Bowers, described as a “rogue administrator” and “middle man turned usurper,” led the foundation. The Internal Revenue Service investigated and “[blazed] According to the suit, the BLM suffered irreparable harm in less than eighteen months. “While BLM leaders and activists took to the streets risking their lives, Mr. Bowers remained in his glamorous office, plotting fraud and misinformation. Break the implied-in-fact contract between donors and BLM.”

Melina Abdullah, director of BLMGR and co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter, said at a recent press conference, “The assets we have built, the financial resources, the social media platform and the name ‘Black Lives Matter’ are taken from us and are under the control of the consultants. “

The board of directors of BLMGNF rejected the allegations In a long statement posted on their website on Thursday. “The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) is here to shine a light and fight for black liberation,” the statement said. “Make no mistake, the allegations by Melina Abdullah and BLM Grassroots (BLMGR) are false. They are outrageous and devoid of reality.”

Bowers and his group lashed out at those prosecuting him, accusing them of “succumbing to the legalistic logic and social violence that drives the legal system.”

“They would rather take the same steps as our white oppressors and use the criminal justice system run by white supremacy (the system they want to dismantle) to resolve the movement’s disputes,” he said.

Bowers is a close associate of BLM co-founder Patrice Cullers, who resigned from the BLMGN in May 2021 after allegations that she misappropriated millions of dollars in donation money.

The disclosures found the foundation paid $6 million for the Los Angeles compound in 2020. The BLMGN received backlash after the purchase, along with some supporters of the organization.

BLMGN paid $2.1 million to Bowers’ firm, Bowers Consulting, between July 2020 and June 2021, according to tax forms BLMGN provided to The Associated Press.

Joe Shoffstall contributed to this report.