Warning: This story contains graphic content.

Rasha Pecoraro and Yvette Gentile hope to recover after decades of tragedy have plagued their family.

Over the summer, the sisters started a weekly podcast called “Facing Evil,” where they share true-crime stories while exploring the topics of post-trauma wellness. They previously worked together in 2019 for “Root of Evil,” a podcast that explored their dark family history including The Black Dahlia, one of America’s most notorious unsolved cases.

Fauna Hodel's daughters (right, pictured with young Yvette Gentile) have spoken about how their family is tied to Elizabeth Short (left), known as 'The Black Dahlia'.

“We’re not true crime — we’re our mother’s daughters,” Pecoraro told Fox News Digital. “We wanted to wake people up and hopefully help them move forward and not be victims. We wanted to use our voice to tell stories that aren’t often told, especially in the true crime genre.”

Fauna Hodel wanted to tell the story of uncovering her family secrets - and how she coped.

“We got into this arena because we came from this wild story — our mother’s story,” Gentile shared. “But mainly, it’s a story about family secrets and what families go through, especially when there’s trauma. And generational trauma is a real thing. We know that from our family. But we wanted to focus on that. Victims because people There are no victims by birth. This traumatic situation happened to them.”

“But then there’s the impact on the families left behind,” she added. “And this trauma continues across generations. Our primary message is to talk about mental health, hope and healing. We’re telling crime stories, but we’re also telling them so that people, families can overcome and heal.”

Following their popular podcast 'Root of Evil' in 2019, sisters Yvette Gentile (right) and Rasha Pecoraro have teamed up once again for 'Facing Evil'.

These women are the daughters of Fauna Hodel, who was born in 1951 in San Francisco, California to teenage Tamar Hodel. She was given up for adoption to an African American family and grew up in Reno, Nevada.

Throughout her life, the creature, whom she believes to be biracial, has suffered and is determined to learn her true identity. Until the 70s when Jeeva found her birthplace in Honolulu, Hawaii. Matrika then revealed to her daughter that her grandfather, the infamous Los Angeles gynecologist Dr. George Hodel is charged with the murder of Elizabeth Short, nicknamed “The Black Dahlia” after the 1946 film noir.

In 1947, Short’s naked body was found in a vacant lot. The 22-year-old was bruised, cut in half and bleeding. The hopeful New Englander became perversely disfigured and a clownish grin crossed her face. Short also had a rose tattoo inked on her thigh. The coroner determined that Short died of hemorrhage and shock and facial injuries.

Elizabeth Short was brutally murdered in 1947 at the age of 22.

Short’s death became the subject of a 2006 film directed by Brian De Palma starring Scarlett Johansson and Hilary Swank. It also inspired the FX series “American Horror Story” in 2011, in which Meena Suvari made a cameo. In 2019, TNT premiered the limited series “I Am the Night”, inspired by animal life. India Eisley, who played the animal, spoke with Pecoraro and Gentile to prepare for the role. Executive producer Patty Jenkins remained close to Fauna until her death in 2017 at the age of 66.

Fauna Hodel previously wrote the book 'One Day She Will Darken: The Mysterious Beginnings of Fauna Hodel'.

Steve Hodel, a retired LAPD detective, previously told Fox News Digital that he believes his father, George, is Short’s killer. He once told People magazine that his father dated briefly and was allegedly motivated by jealousy. Hodel has written several books about his findings. Two years before Fauna was born, Tamar had accused her father of molesting her. According to the Los Angeles Times, George was arrested and arraigned, while the doctor was acquitted. Tamar died in 2015 at the age of 80. George died in 1999 at the age of 91.

Dr. George Hill Hodel was accused of murdering Elizabeth Short.

George was suspected of Short’s murder but was never charged with the murder. The case remains unanswered. Before her death, Fauna wrote a memoir called “One Day She’ll Be Dark” which inspired “I Am the Night”.

Dr. accused of murdering Elizabeth Short. Fauna Hodel's relationship with George Hodel (seen here with her daughters) was the subject of the limited TV series I Am the Night.

“Our mother stood by her beliefs after all these revelations,” Gentile explained. “She always found a way to overcome. She also loved hearing other people’s stories of overcoming. I think that gave her the courage to move forward in life.”

According to the women, Fauna suspected she was the product of adultery, a DNA test ultimately determined she was not. The identity of her biological father is unknown.

Gentile noted that her mother sympathized with Short and did not refer to her as “The Black Dahlia”.

Yvette Gentile and Rasha Pecoraro said their mother, Fauna Hodel, had 'kindness' towards Elizabeth Short and did not refer to her as 'The Black Dahlia'.

“For our mom, it was always about the victim,” she said. “And I thought that’s what Rasha and I are doing with this podcast. We’re addressing the victims. Who they were, what was in the world before their light was taken so quickly. My mom always focused on finding the light. The darkness.”

“All the major players are no longer on this earth,” Pecoraro reflected. “I don’t know when we’re going to find out whose answer [killed Short]. I think we can only share our truth now. We’d love to know for sure that George Hodel didn’t do it. I think the mother felt that George was responsible for Elizabeth’s death. But we’ll never know for sure.”

Gentile said conscious critics could scrutinize women for airing so-called dirty laundry for discussing a heinous crime that happened 75 years ago. She said they had heard it all. And growing up in California, it’s hard to know about Short’s tragic murder.

Fauna Hodel (center) died of breast cancer in 2017 at the age of 66.

“My mom wanted to tell her story,” she said. “It healed her. It gave her peace. That’s where it started. She understood the trauma on the family, she wanted to show that you can find peace by telling your truth. If she were here, she would say. You are. We are her legacy and that’s the message. We’re going to make it through. And she firmly believed that there was more good than bad in this world.”

“… If you dig deep into any family, you’ll find some secrets,” she added. “I don’t think we’re any different. I think we’re here to share our story with the world. But every family has dark secrets. It just depends on how you want to proceed with them. Some choose not to talk. About that, and he They have a right. And then others will want to speak up and help others.”

Pecoraro said she hopes the podcast sheds new light on her mother’s life and shows listeners that no matter their situation, speaking out is the first step to finding a sense of peace after tragedy.

Seen here with Yvette Gentile age 14 (center) and Rasha Pecoraro age 3 in Maui, circa 1981.

“Our mother was very open with us,” she said. “… I think she would be very proud to tell her story, as well as the stories of many others.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

