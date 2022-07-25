‘Black Adam’, ‘Shazam!’, ‘Black Panther’ and more teased at Comic-Con

Superhero and movie fans got a lot of good news on Saturday as Marvel Studios and DC Comics announced new titles at San Diego Comic-Con.

All from the highly anticipated Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam to Black Panther the sequel released new trailers, peaks and premiere dates at a stellar event, while others including Aquaman and the elephant in the room is Flash were clearly ignored.

Johnson went a few steps beyond mere teasing. Black Adam, which has been in development with DC for over ten years. A perpetual showman, Johnson brought a new superhero movie trailer and a few extras and lit up the biggest room at the annual fan convention – with bright smoke and lights – all the while in costume.

Theatrical release is slated for October 21st. Black Adam reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It also starred Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, all of whom joined Johnson and Collet-Serra in the panel.

New stars for Shazam!

Black Adam was just part of the return of DC/Warner Bros. at Comic-Con, where viewers also saw a new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the gods. Stars Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu were all set to promote the sequel, which is due out in theaters on December 21 and continues the story of a teen-turned-superhero who feels like a bit of a con artist.

The film features the return of Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody, as well as the addition of Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler from West Side Story to the mixture.

The role of Zegler was only confirmed in the trailer, and the actress later revealed that she would play the younger sister of Liu and Mirren’s characters.

WATCH | Shazam! trailer introduces Mirren, Zegler:

The first trailer for the Netflix series. Sandman also screened. The big-budget adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s award-winning Hugo and Eisner comic book series has been in development for decades and stars David Thewlis, Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt and Stephen Fry.

All ten episodes will air on Netflix on August 5th.

DC’s presentation stopped at the 2022 releases, dropping a sneak peek of films due out next year. One of them Flashwhose star Ezra Miller has been arrested twice in Hawaii this year.

The film, directed by Andy Muschietti, has wrapped production and is set to premiere in June 2023. Miller is considered the first LGBTQ+ person to star in a major superhero film.

Also absent from the DC Comics showcase Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Bat Girl and any updates to new releases amazing woman or Batman. Sequel to Robert Pattinson’s novel. Batman was confirmed earlier this year at CinemaCon, while Rachel Zegler previously hinted that Gal Gadot would do cameo appearance in Shazam 2 like Wonder Woman.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for the film. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – install version No woman No Cry mixed with Kendrick Lamar Good to the fans on Saturday. The sequel is currently due out on November 11th.

WATCH | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer released:

It was just part of a massive studio presentation that, unlike DC, went way beyond this year.

The media juggernaut first looked at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania and new information on Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will culminate in two Avengers movies in 2025: Avengers: Kang Dynasty as well as Avengers: Secret Wars.

According to the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, the fifth phase will begin in February. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania and conclude with Thunderbolts in July 2024. New Bladestarring Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali, also received a November 3, 2023 release date, and Captain America and the New World Orderstarring Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie, will be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.

guardians of the galaxy will also come to an end at the height of Phase 5 in May. Director James Gunn came to San Diego to confirm this. Volume. 3 will be the last for space crooks. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista will return. New cast members include Will Poulter as Guardians adversary Adam Warlock and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova (left to right) perform on stage at Comic-Con. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed made a trip to San Diego to show footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania.

Phase 6 will start with a new Fantastic Four film November 8, 2024 and finish Avengers: Kang Dynastyscheduled for May 2, 2025, after which Avengers: Secret Wars, in Nov. 7, 2025.

Marvel also showed trailers for Disney+ series such as Secret Invasionwith Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill due out in the spring and a half hour comedy She-Hulk Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany, will debut in August. Second season Loki also expected next summer.