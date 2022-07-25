Black Adam, Shazam!, Black Panther and more teased at Comic-Con 2022

Superhero and movie fans got a lot of good news on Saturday as Marvel Studios and DC Comics announced new titles at San Diego Comic-Con.

All from the highly anticipated Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam to Black Panther the sequel released new trailers, peaks and premiere dates at a stellar event, while others including Aquaman and the elephant in the room is Flash were clearly ignored.

First, Johnson went beyond mere teasing. Black Adam, a film that has been in development with DC for over a decade. Always a showman, Johnson brought a new superhero movie trailer and some flashy tech while lighting up the biggest auditorium at the annual fan convention, even while in costume.

Theatrical release is slated for October 21st. Black Adam reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It also starred Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, all of whom joined Johnson and Collet-Serra in the panel.

New stars for Shazam!

Black Adam was just part of the return of Warner Bros. at Comic-Con, where viewers also saw a new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the gods. Stars Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu were all set to promote the sequel, which is due in theaters on December 21 and continues the story of a teen-turned-superhero who feels like a bit of a con artist.

The film features the return of Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody, as well as the addition of Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler from West Side Story to the mixture.

Zegler’s role in Shazam! was only confirmed with a trailer on Saturday, and the actress later revealed that she would be playing the younger sister of Liu and Mirren’s characters.

WATCH | Shazam! Fury of the gods the trailer introduces Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler:

The first trailer for the Netflix series. Sandman was also shown at an event in San Diego. The big-budget adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s award-winning Hugo & Eisner series has been in development for decades and stars David Thewlis, Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt and Stephen Fry.

All ten episodes will air on Netflix on August 5th.

During the presentation, DC settled on the release of superheroes in 2022, ditching a sneak peek of films due out next year. One of them Flashwhose star Ezra Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii – on charges of disorderly conduct and on suspicion of assault.

Miller plays Barry Allen in the film, directed by Andy Muschietti, which has completed production and is due for release in June 2023. They are considered the first LGBTQ+ person to star in a major superhero movie.

Also absent from the DC Comics showcase Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Bat Girl and any updates to new releases amazing woman or Batman. Sequel to Robert Pattinson’s novel. Batman was confirmed earlier this year at CinemaCon, while Rachel Zegler previously hinted that Gal Gadot would do cameo appearance in Shazam 2 like Wonder Woman.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for the film. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – install version No woman No Cry mixed with Kendrick Lamar Good to the fans on Saturday. The sequel is currently due out on November 11th.

WATCH | New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer released at Comic-Con 2022:

It was just part of a massive Hall H presentation from a studio that, unlike DC, looked way beyond this year.

The media juggernaut gave a first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania and new information on Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will culminate in two Avengers movies in 2025: Avengers: Kang Dynasty as well as Avengers: Secret Wars.

According to the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, the fifth phase will begin in February. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania and conclude with Thunderbolts in July 2024. New Bladestarring Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali, also received a November 3, 2023 release date, and Captain America and the New World Orderstarring Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie, will be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.

guardians of the galaxy will also come to an end at the height of Phase 5 in May. Director James Gunn came to San Diego to confirm this. Volume. 3 will be the last for space crooks. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista will return. New cast members include Will Poulter as Guardians adversary Adam Warlock and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova (left to right) perform onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Megapanel during Comic Con International 2022. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed made a trip to San Diego to show footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania.

Phase 6 will start with a new Fantastic Four film November 8, 2024 and finish Avengers: Kang Dynastyscheduled for May 2, 2025, after which Avengers: Secret Wars, in Nov. 7, 2025.

Marvel also showed trailers for Disney+ series such as Secret Invasionwith Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill due out in the spring and a half hour comedy She-Hulk Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany, will debut in August. Second season Loki also expected next summer.