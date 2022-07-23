‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods footage premieres at Comic-Con

(CNN) DC Films fans were treated to new footage “Black Adam” And “Shazam! Wrath of the Gods” here San Diego Comic Con This weekend, and stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zachary Levy both wowed with their superheroic sleeves.

Read on for new details and plot from the upcoming movies. (DC Films shares parent company Warner Bros. Discovery with CNN.)

Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu introduced in ‘Shazam’ trailer

“I don’t deserve these powers,” he thinks. “What am I contributing?”

(Here’s a quick “Shazam!” primer: the protagonist is actually a teenage boy named Billy who transforms into the adult superhero Shazam, played by Levi, who summons the power of many gods when he calls his name out loud. His cries here make more sense when you consider his true (Take age into account.)

Zachary Levy (center) leads the cast of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” one of the lightest entries in the DC Films universe.

To lighten the mood, the trailer introduces Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren as the villainous “Daughters of Atlas,” who seem to want to reclaim the “powers of all the gods” that Shazam and his teenage friends “stolen” to become adult superheroes.

We still don’t know how Shazam and the gang will defeat these evil women, but we do get a glimpse of it Rachel Zeigler (Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story”), whose character appears to be an important part of the growing franchise.

‘Black Adam’ broods

New “Black Adam” footage The mood was far more than the teenager from Shazam that Johnson dramatizes: “My powers are curses, not gifts,” grumbles Johnson’s Black Adam.

Later, after the trailer showed Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and a winged Aldis Hodge, Black Adam became even more depressed: “The world needed a hero. Instead, I got him.”

Jeez, Adam; Leave the brooding Batman ! The plot details of “Black Adam” are still mostly unknown, but we do know from the comics that Black Adam is an antihero or villain, depending on who you ask, who can also tap into Shazam powers. Both super-powered men bear the same lightning bolt on their uniforms, though Adam has mud, dust, and internal turmoil.

“Black Adam” will be released on October 21, and exactly two months later, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will hit theaters.