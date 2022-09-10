Bivalent COVID vaccines are here. What happens to existing vaccines?

This is an excerpt from The Second Opinion, a weekly analysis of health news and medical science. If you have not subscribed yet, you can do so by clicking here.

Bivalent vaccines targeting more than one strain of coronavirus are entering Canada, and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron BA.1 variant will roll out to provinces and territories this week.

And this is just the beginning. Pfizer-BioNTech has an application for their BA.4-BA.5 vaccine, with Moderna’s vaccine targeting the same strains expected soon.

But what will happen to existing vaccines as new, more targeted vaccines become available?

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos vowed last week to try to minimize any vaccine wastage as newer vaccines are released. Throughout the pandemic, Canada has donated some of its surplus vaccines to other countries, and federal health officials said last week they would continue to donate vaccines as needed.

But those who have closely followed Canada’s promises of international vaccine donations say Canada is shipping vaccines to low-income countries slowly or too late before they expire. And some experts are concerned that this latest phase of a vaccine rollout could mean more vaccines are wasted as demand from other countries dwindles.

“It makes sense that you get the latest and newest version [of the vaccine]as if you had the opportunity to buy a new smartphone,” said Ananya Tina Banerjee, assistant professor of epidemiology, biostatistics and occupational health at McGill University.

“I think there will be even more vaccines. [now]…spent.”

Demand for innovator mRNA vaccines is declining as bivalent vaccines become available in Canada. (Eric White/CBC)

What is our plan for existing vaccines?

The original vaccine must still be kept in Canada. AT his latest recommendations The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) continues to recommend a primary series with an approved mRNA vaccine.

Thousands of Canadians have yet to receive their initial doses. According to federal data, about 86 percent of Canadians age five and older have completed their main streak.

For now, Canada is sticking with the initial doses as they are the only ones currently approved for the primary series.

But the federal government has begun to switch to new bivalent vaccines. Moderna and the Canadian government recently agreed to convert six million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine targeting the parent virus to a bivalent vaccine containing Omicron.

Federal health officials continue to recommend that the primary COVID-19 vaccine batch include an approved mRNA vaccine, as shown in this photo. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

According to Deepta Bhattacharya, a professor of immunobiology at the University of Arizona, the original vaccine recipe is still needed.

“Does it make sense to have only Omicron? [vaccine]? As a main series, no, I don’t think so. Because it’s clear that in general you get pretty narrow immunity against Omicron, but not against some of the other things that we’ve seen before,” Bhattacharya said.

Canada National Reserve

The federal government has allocated up to $8 billion for COVID-19 vaccines. at the beginning of 2021 but a spokesman for the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) did not confirm how much had already been spent.

As new doses become available, federal health officials said last week they would try to minimize the disposal of existing vaccines.

“Since a fairly large supply of vaccines will come on board in September, this transition will take place during this month. It is important to minimize losses as much as possible. If we don’t need a vaccine, of course, not to buy more of it and be able to provide it if it is useful to others,” Canada’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Tam said when she announced the approval of Moderna’s bivalent vaccine.

“But that means some of them are less likely to be used, but we still need to minimize any potential losses.”

About 13.6 million doses of AstraZeneca bought by Canada were recently disposed of at the expiration date. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Throughout the pandemic, Canada had a national vaccine registry that held vaccines approved by Health Canada.

The number of vaccines in the national stockpile has fluctuated throughout the pandemic, at some points exceeding the four million dose limit promised by the federal government.

As of September 2, the federal agency had more than eight million adult mRNA vaccines, according to a PHAC statement.

Millions of expired doses

Vaccine wastage has been a problem ever since vaccines began to be rolled out.

At the federal level, as of Wednesday, about 8.9 million vaccines in the federal stockpile are expired and have been discarded. a PHAC spokesman said. This does not include the number of vaccines that have expired after distribution to provinces and territories.

Besides, Canada purchased 13.6 million doses of AstraZeneca. “bilaterally and through COVAX” were also scrapped after they expired this spring. COVAX is a global vaccine sharing initiative.

The vaccines were part of a federal announcement last year to provide 21.8 million doses of AstraZeneca to countries in need, Natalie Mohamed, spokeswoman for Health Canada and PHAC, said in an email.

“However, due to limited demand for the vaccine and distribution and absorption problems faced by recipient countries, they were not accepted. Canada continues to work with COVAX to help remove barriers to vaccination,” she added.

WATCH | Ottawa urged to support the global equity of the COVID-19 vaccine:

Experts urge Ottawa to support global COVID-19 vaccine equity A group of prominent global health experts wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging Canada to support improved access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.

Vaccine donation problem

Wealthier countries like Canada have pledged to donate some of their vaccine surpluses — along with medical supplies and money — to low-income countries, primarily through COVAX. But there have been problems with some of those supplies, as some vaccines have also reached low-income countries. close to expirationor Canada donates vaccines that were less in demand.

And now that bivalent vaccines are coming out, some proponents say vaccine donations have never been the solution to meet global demand.

“The solution here has always been to produce enough vaccine doses to meet global demand and provide those doses at a fair price,” said Jason Nickerson, MSF Canada’s humanitarian spokesman.

As of Tuesday, Canada has donated more than 50 million surplus vaccines through COVAX and financial contributions equal to about 87 million vaccines, according to government figures. Web site .

Federal leaders have pledged to donate at least 200 million doses to COVAX by the end of this year.

Officials posed next to Canada’s first donated doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which arrived in three African countries on September 2, 2021. These doses were part of Canada’s commitment to COVAX. (Gavi)

Nickerson and Banerjee said Canada should have done more early in the pandemic to address vaccine equity.

“Overall, it disappointed us,” Banerjee said. “We’ve just pretty much reached a dead end and we can all agree that we have absolutely failed in global vaccine equity.”

Nickerson says that while vaccine donations were needed earlier during the pandemic, higher-income countries such as Canada also had to put pressure on pharmaceutical companies to increase production and transfer vaccine technology to manufacturers willing to produce vaccines in countries with lower income.

“The world has not overcome the fundamental problem here, which is that health products such as vaccines and therapeutics, especially during a pandemic, must be treated as global public goods if we are really going to take this virus seriously. and viruses will also appear in the future,” he said.