Bishop Robert Barron on Wednesday condemned a recent article in The Atlantic as “offensive” and warned that America’s New Awakening religion is reviving anti-Catholic bigotry.

Bishop Barron, a Catholic theologian and writer, on his popular YouTube channel commented on “a hugely stupid article published in The Atlantic magazine that linked the rosary to some of these extreme extremist groups on the right”. Daniel Panneton’s Atlantic piece suggested that Catholic prayer beads, known as the rosary, had become an “extremist symbol” and warned that Catholics were a “rising force of Christian nationalism”.

After all, the article went too far, admitting that “there are some weirdos on the far right who attach their rosaries to their rifles and all that.” “What was so offensive in the article was just the allegation that the rosary is involved in some kind of, you know, mindless battle because Catholics pray,” he said.

He noted in the article, “They use the imagery and language of spiritual warfare, but we know what that means. Spiritual warfare has nothing to do with guns and knives—it has to do with prayer and fasting and alms against dark forces, visible and invisible.” Giving and using spiritual weapons.”

The bishop again warned that religion is something that transcends traditional politics, suggesting that Catholic prayer through the rosary “has nothing to do with right-wing ideology or, for that matter, left-wing extremism, so I mean, the whole premise. The article is just ridiculous. “

Bishop Barron expressed a great concern about American culture as a whole, the fact that the anti-Catholic biases of old have returned from the religion of the Awakened. He explained, “Behind all this apparent nonsense is an old problem in American culture, deep in the American cultural DNA, I’m talking about anti-Catholicism.”

He recalled how in previous centuries, under the guise of “defending American values” or ‘defending American nationalism’, a deep hatred of the Catholic Church had been displayed.

He explained how America has changed religiously, yet the old orthodoxies persist. “What I found interesting today is now under the name of Wake-ism, we’re resurrecting this old, tired anti-Catholicism,” he said.

He warned followers to be aware of the issue, saying, “I would urge all my followers to be sensitive to this issue, which is, as I say, deeply rooted in anti-Catholic American culture.”

Bishop Barron concluded by wishing the Atlantic’s authors well and urging followers to pray for them, “and perhaps I also recommend, [sic] Get your rosary and pray for the writers and editors of The Atlantic.

He suggested that there was a silver lining to the ordeal, however, “I found one really good thing in the wake of this article – obviously the rosaries are flying off the shelves, so that’s good, so get your rosary out and pray. God bless you guys.” .”