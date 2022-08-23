New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Attempts to make the Catholic Church more simplistic and appealing to mainstream culture have backfired, according to the United States’ most famous bishop.

Bishop Robert Barron, a controversial figure on both the secular left and right for his nonpartisan moral advice and largely apolitical social advocacy, says attempts to modernize the church are disastrous.

“Catholicism has not helped reconciliation. Quite the opposite,” the bishop said in a Sunday sermon last week. “We did this to ourselves.”

Barron, 62, of the Diocese of Rochester, is the most widely followed online Catholic priest in the country besides Pope Francis himself.

His episcopal office is associated with his parishes in Minnesota — where he is already widely known — and his public influence spans the world through his books, videos, radio shows and documentaries including his Word on Fire ministries.

Barron — who resists being classified as progressive, conservative or anything other than “Catholic” — is constantly in the news for commenting on Catholic social issues thanks to his established online celebrity.

“So, in a way, we’ve met the enemy, and that’s us. We’ve done a bad job of teaching our faith and making it beautiful and intellectually appealing,” Barron told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview. “Many are irrelevant [Christians who left their church and no longer claim religious affiliation] Said, ‘I never got answers to my questions. I had all kinds of questions. I never got good answers.”

The Catholic Church in the US is currently embroiled in a deep and long-running cultural war, both against political enemies and within its own members.

Catholics make up most of the current Supreme Court justices — most of them socially conservative — leading many progressives to warn of a takeover of the highest level of the judicial branch by the Church.

In contrast, much ink has been spilled over President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claims to Catholic faith — with church critics accusing them of ignoring basic moral teachings on abortion, gender theory and sexuality.

Despite the importance of renewal in the public consciousness, the church has not yet been able to arrest the overall declining attendance trend in Christian churches in the US.

In a Mass celebrated for incoming Catholic teachers and catechists, Barron blamed the church’s lack of presence — at least in the Catholic rite — on weak spiritual education and a haphazard emphasis on communicability.

“We’ve reduced religion – often to feel good – to morality,” he said.

When looking for the cause of the decline in Catholic theological education, many traditional Catholics point to the Second Vatican Council (also known as Vatican II), which began in 1962 and ended in 1965. The council did not establish any new dogma but sought to update spiritual discipline. , Aesthetics and Styles of Worship for the Modern, Globalized Church.

Changes at Vatican II included reducing the requirement to say the Mass in Latin, placing greater emphasis on church community, and altering the liturgy to allow greater participation of the pews.

Barron dismissed the council’s critics, saying instead that the council suffered when priests and prelates failed to implement its ideas intelligently.

“[The errors occurred] After the council, not because of the council,” Baron said. “It was a pastoral disaster.”

“The council was created by the most intelligent Catholics of the mid-20th century,” Barron said of Vatican II. “But I grew up in the first generation to learn after the Council, and we had a terrible catechism.”

In an attempt to reconstruct the church for modern times, Barron argues that too much emphasis was placed on the temporal functions of charity and justice—but at the cost of the vital need for theology.

“The church was often reduced to morality and, more precisely, to social justice. There’s nothing wrong with morality or social justice, but it was a kind of reductionism and the doctrinal elements were reduced,” Baron continued. “It’s embedded in a very relativistic culture. So it’s been a problem for a long time.”

On Wednesday, Barron’s slammed a recent article in The Atlantic as “offensive,” warning that America’s newly awakened religion is reviving anti-Catholic bigotry.

Barron on his popular YouTube channel commented on a “hugely stupid article published in The Atlantic Magazine that linked the rosary to some of these extreme extremist groups on the right”.

Daniel Paneton’s Atlantic piece suggests that Catholic prayer beads known as rosaries are Become an “extremist icon”. and warned that Catholics were a “rising force of Christian nationalism”.

After all, the article went too far, admitting that “there are some weirdos on the far right who attach their rosaries to their rifles and all that.” “What was so offensive in the article was just the allegation that the rosary is involved in some kind of, you know, mindless battle because Catholics pray,” he said.

