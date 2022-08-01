New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A bipartisan group of senators announced Monday that Roe v. Introduced legislation codifying Wade’s protections into federal law, protecting abortion rights and contraceptive access, overturning the landmark Supreme Court ruling and returning the issue of abortion to the states.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Kirsten Sinema of Arizona, Republican Sen. of Alaska. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins of Maine introduced the “Reproductive Freedom for All Act.”

This law is based on federal law in Roe v. The “essential holdings” of Wade and related cases are enforceable and “enshrine the fundamental right of reproductive freedom in federal law.”

The legislation would protect women’s ability to “make health care choices,” the senators said in a statement released Monday.

The bill prohibits state regulations that impose an undue burden on a woman’s access to pre-viability abortions, while allowing states to impose reasonable restrictions on post-viability abortions — as long as states do not prohibit abortions necessary to protect their life or health. the mother

The bill also protects access to contraceptives and preserves conscience protections.

“Every American should have autonomy over their own health care decisions,” Murkowski said Monday, adding that the Supreme Court’s decision “makes it imperative for Congress to restore women’s reproductive rights.”

“For five decades, reproductive health care decisions have been centered on the individual – we cannot go back to restricting women’s personal freedoms,” she added.

Kaine said the Supreme Court’s decision in June to return the issue of abortion to the states after nearly 50 years “eroded a woman’s right to make personal health care decisions” and Congress “must restore that right.”

Sinema insisted that a woman’s health care decisions should be “between her, her family and her doctors” and called the bipartisan legislation “commonsense.”

Collins, in a statement, cited the law in Roe v. Restores Wade’s protections, but does not further expand or limit them.

“By restoring or expanding or limiting the long-standing legal framework for reproductive rights in this country, our bill preserves abortion access along with basic conscience protections relied upon by health care providers with religious objections,” she said.

The introduction of the bipartisan legislation came as President Biden asked Congress to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Last month, Biden said the filibuster “should not stand in the way” of passing that type of legislation.

A filibuster is the 60-vote threshold in the Senate that is required before a piece of legislation can be voted up or down.

“But, right now We have no votes in the Senate To change the filibuster for now,” Biden said, stressing that Democrats need more lawmakers elected in November to “bring this bill to my desk.”

“So, the choice is clear,” Biden said. “Elect senators and representatives who codify Roe, or Republicans … will try to ban abortions nationwide. Nationwide.”

“It’s going to happen after November one way or another,” he warned.

Biden, last month, signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception; protecting patients’ privacy and their access to information; promote the safety and security of patients, providers and clinics; and coordinate the implementation of federal efforts to protect reproductive rights and access to health care.

The Biden administration announced last month that the Department of Health and Human Services will take additional action to protect and expand access to abortion care, including access to medications approved by the FDA as safe and effective.

The department is also ready to take additional steps to expand access to emergency contraception and “long-acting reversible contraception such as intrauterine devices (IUDs).”