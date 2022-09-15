New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FIRST ON FOX: A bipartisan coalition of 18 state attorneys general is urging President Biden to take “immediate and decisive action” to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction — arguing that doing so could protect Americans from an “event of mass destruction.”

In a letter to 18 attorneys general led by Florida AG Ashley Moody to Biden, note that fentanyl has “drastically increased the number of deaths each year for the past several years.”

“The purpose of this letter is to propose an extraordinary solution that will help mitigate, or at least slow, the trajectory of the crisis while protecting Americans from mass casualties from fentanyl.” They say“We ask that you declassify illegal fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction or, if you determine that you do not have the authority to do so, ask Congress to pass legislation to do so.”

The US is dealing with an increase in deaths from illegal fentanyl, which is mainly manufactured in Mexico with Chinese precursors and then smuggled across the southern land border. The synthetic opioid is 50-100 times more potent than morphine and is often cut with other drugs, meaning users may often be unaware they are taking a powerful substance.

Fentanyl seizures on the southern border rose more than 200% in July

Of the more than 108,000 overdose deaths last year, more than 80,000 were linked to fentanyl, officials said. Drug Enforcement Administration Previously warned The drug is killing Americans at “unprecedented rates. Fentanyl deaths rose 59% in Florida and 18.3% in Connecticut in 2020,” he cited.

Sounding the alarm about the effects of the opioid crisis on Florida, Moody called on Biden in July to declare the synthetic drug a WMD. A weapon of mass destruction is defined by the US government as “a nuclear, radiological, chemical, biological or other device intended to cause harm to a large number of people”.

Florida AG Moody urges Biden to declare fentanyl a WMD

This letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows how support for such a move has grown.

Attorneys general from Connecticut, Arkansas, New Mexico, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia all signed the letter.

A weapon of mass destruction is defined by the US government as “a nuclear, radiological, chemical, biological or other device intended to cause harm to a large number of people”.

State officials argue that the fentanyl crisis meets that definition.

“Enough fentanyl has been seized in the past year to kill every man, woman and child in the United States. Indeed, given the lethality of fentanyl, the amounts interdicted and seized are contrary to what would be expected from drug trafficking operations. And an intentional conspiracy to kill Americans or the stockpiling of a dangerous chemical weapon indicate an attempt to make,” they said.

They argue that the chemical’s low production cost, lethality and availability mean it is an “ideal option” for bad actors to use as a chemical weapon — and note that the Russian military has already used it to end it. 2002 Moscow theater hostage crisis, killing more than 120 hostages in the process.

“The threat of an enemy of the state using this drug to harm the American people cannot be underestimated,” they argued.

The attorney general argued that designating fentanyl would require the Department of Homeland Security and the DEA to coordinate with agencies including the Pentagon on the crisis, which would lead to policies that would detect or prevent the transportation of fentanyl.

While they acknowledge that no state (or non-state) actors other than Russia have weaponized fentanyl, “it seems the same kind of logic to wait until some state or non-state actor uses it as a weapon before it is classified. It prevented the government from investigating foreign nationals learning to fly until September 11.” , but did not land the planes.”

White House announces funding for youth substance abuse programs to combat ‘overdose epidemic’

“We shouldn’t stand by until a terrorist uses this substance to harm large numbers of Americans—our countrymen are already dying from this poison,” they argued. “We cannot wait for tragedy to happen when America can take proactive steps to save lives. We urge you to take immediate and decisive action and declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction.

The White House has been highlighting its own efforts to reduce fentanyl deaths in the US and said a 200% increase in seizures at the southern border in July was a sign that its anti-smuggling efforts were working. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Officials said the administration is focused on curbing smugglers and helping those caught in crisis. The White House highlighted a successful effort to get the UN to ban opioid precursors, two executive orders signed by Biden to combat transnational criminal organizations, and increased cooperation with Western Hemisphere countries to curb drug trafficking.

“It’s something the president cares about. It’s our children, our children; young Americans in this country are not suffering from it, not continuing. Given — or access to drugs,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last month. “This is a very important matter for this president.”