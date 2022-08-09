New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

BioNTech expects to begin deliveries of two Omicron-adapted vaccines in October, which should help boost demand in the fourth quarter, the German biotech firm said on Monday.

Because most people in the Western world have already received three or four shots, the demand for the vaccine, 3.6 billion doses, has been shipped worldwide.

However, booster campaigns using upgraded shots specifically targeting the Omicron variant are expected to boost demand in the fall. Pending regulatory approval, BioNTech said its two adapted vaccines will be available in time for campaigns.

Both second-quarter revenue and net profit fell nearly 40% from a year earlier to 3.2 billion euros ($3.26 billion) and 1.672 billion euros, respectively.

The company reiterated its 2022 vaccine revenue guidance of 13 to 17 billion euros, down from 19 billion last year. Partner Pfizer estimated full-year COVID-19 vaccine sales at $32 billion at the end of last month.

“With our strong performance so far this year, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our previous financial guidance for the current fiscal year,” said Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of BioNTech.

The company recognizes some uncertainty about the acute shortage of natural gas, It uses it for commercial production of its COVID-19 vaccine, which is intended for operations, but says it is unaffected by the current shortage and is taking steps to minimize risks.

BioNTech and Pfizer submitted one of the adapted vaccines targeting the BA.1 subvariant to the EU drugs regulator EMA last month with delivery pending approval.

The other, which targets the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants as recommended by the US drug regulator, will begin clinical trials this month, with initial doses also expected to ship from October.