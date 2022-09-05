New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bindi Irwin She honored her father and her daughter’s “grandfather crocodile” on the 16th anniversary of his death.

“Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin died in 2006 After being stung by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary. At that time Bindi was 8 years old and her brother Robert was 2 years old.

Bindi, now 24, shared a throwback photo of her and her father on September 4.

“Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would have been an amazing grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad,” she wrote. “Thank you for being such a wonderful guardian angel for Grace.”

Although Steve’s death occurred before her daughter was born, Bindi introduced her to “Crocodile Hunter” through documentaries.

“He was a good, good grandfather,” she said while pregnant with her daughter. “I don’t think we’ll ever see our daughter. He would have taken her away to the zoo, and it would have been perfect. But it was great to be able to introduce her. Her grandfather through all the documentaries. It was really special.”

A zookeeper pays tribute to her deceased father by naming her daughter Grace Warrior.

“My dad was the first person to coin the term ‘wildlife warrior,'” Bindi previously told The Bump. “Being a wildlife warrior means standing up and speaking up for those who can’t speak for themselves. We refer to our daughter as our baby wildlife warrior. I know she will make her own way for our planet. A better place.”

Bindi’s brother Robert He also shared his own tribute to the “Crocodile Hunter” on Instagram.

“Today is Father’s Day in Australia, and I send my love to those who have lost their fathers today,” he wrote. “I cherish all the good times I had with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive.”

