Billy Eichner explains comments about ‘disposable’ LGBTQ streaming content

One in June the interview With Booster and Eichner for Entertainment Weekly, Booster praised Booster for creating an inclusive writers’ room for the series “Billy on the Street” and hiring LGBTQ people for his upcoming film.

“That’s why I’m so pleased that your movie is coming out, and that things like ‘Heartstopper’ and Keinan Lonsdale’s movie ‘My Fake Boyfriend’ are coming out at the same time,” Booster told Eichner. “There are so many. I’m so relieved that if you hate my film, you’ve got another one coming out in September to take another shot at.”

“Bros” is a feat of Hollywood inclusivity but far from the first rom-com to follow gay characters. Movies for young adults “Love, Simon” And its follow-up series “Love, Victor” gained a lot of fans, and Netflix original series like “Single All the Way” and “The Half of It” were directed by LGBTQ directors. Popular series like “Heartstopper,” Like “Sex Education” and award winners “Shits Creek” And “Orange is the New Black” stars an all-LGBTQ cast and follows a queer romance.

‘Bros’ will release on September 30.