Billy Eichner explains comments about ‘disposable’ LGBTQ streaming content

(CNN)Billy EcknerCo-writer and star of “Bros,” one of the first major studio hits Romantic comedy He explained his comments about streaming content that LGBTQ artists feel are “disposable” for starring predominantly LGBTQ artists.
In a new interview with Diversity, Eichner praised his film’s scale: “This is not an indie film,” he said. “It’s not a streaming thing that feels disposable or that’s one of a million Netflix shows. I need to appreciate that.”
After the interview was released, however, Eichner Tweeted that he was “not referring to the quality or monumental impact of streaming films, (he) was referring to the way that, historically, LGBTQ+ content has often been marginalized and marginalized by Hollywood.”
“I’m so proud that ‘Bros’ is one of many projects – theatrical, streaming, online, etc. – where many of us are finally getting to tell our own LGBTQ+ stories,” he said. Tweetedadding to another Tweet that he “sorry if (he) has inadvertently insulted or insulted anyone.”
Some cited Eichner’s comments in Variety as a reference “Fire Island” and “Happiest Season,” two films directed by and starring LGBTQ creators that debuted on Hulu and skipped a theatrical release. “Fire Island,” which starred several LGBTQ people of color, including Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang, was praised upon its release earlier this year. Exploring racism and classism In the gay community.
One in June the interview With Booster and Eichner for Entertainment Weekly, Booster praised Booster for creating an inclusive writers’ room for the series “Billy on the Street” and hiring LGBTQ people for his upcoming film.
“That’s why I’m so pleased that your movie is coming out, and that things like ‘Heartstopper’ and Keinan Lonsdale’s movie ‘My Fake Boyfriend’ are coming out at the same time,” Booster told Eichner. “There are so many. I’m so relieved that if you hate my film, you’ve got another one coming out in September to take another shot at.”
“Bros” is a feat of Hollywood inclusivity but far from the first rom-com to follow gay characters. Movies for young adults “Love, Simon” And its follow-up series “Love, Victor” gained a lot of fans, and Netflix original series like “Single All the Way” and “The Half of It” were directed by LGBTQ directors. Popular series like “Heartstopper,” Like “Sex Education” and award winners “Shits Creek” And “Orange is the New Black” stars an all-LGBTQ cast and follows a queer romance.
‘Bros’ will release on September 30.