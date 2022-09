Billy Eichner explains comments about ‘disposable’ LGBTQ streaming content

(CNN) Billy EcknerCo-writer and star of “Bros,” one of the first major studio hits Romantic comedy He explained his comments about streaming content that LGBTQ artists feel are “disposable” for starring predominantly LGBTQ artists.

In a new interview with Diversity , Eichner praised his film’s scale: “This is not an indie film,” he said. “It’s not a streaming thing that feels disposable or that’s one of a million Netflix shows. I need to appreciate that.”

After the interview was released, however, Eichner Tweeted that he was “not referring to the quality or monumental impact of streaming films, (he) was referring to the way that, historically, LGBTQ+ content has often been marginalized and marginalized by Hollywood.”

“I’m so proud that ‘Bros’ is one of many projects – theatrical, streaming, online, etc. – where many of us are finally getting to tell our own LGBTQ+ stories,” he said. Tweeted adding to another Tweet that he “sorry if (he) has inadvertently insulted or insulted anyone.”

Some cited Eichner’s comments in Variety as a reference “Fire Island” and “Happiest Season,” two films directed by and starring LGBTQ creators that debuted on Hulu and skipped a theatrical release. “Fire Island,” which starred several LGBTQ people of color, including Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang, was praised upon its release earlier this year. Exploring racism and classism In the gay community.

