New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Buffalo Bills proved why they are the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February.

Not only did they go to Los Angeles and knock off the defending Super Bowl champions – they absolutely destroyed them 31-10.

Entering Thursday night, the Super Bowl champions are 19-3 since 2000 in Week 1, but the Bills clearly don’t believe the trends — they believe they’ll cover most of the spread because they’re 2.5-point favorites entering the matchup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bills didn’t trail all game — Josh Allen — the favorite to win the MVP — connected with Gabriel Davis for a 26-yard touchdown.

Buffalo jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, but Buffalo turned the ball over three times in the first half (two picks by Allen and a fumble by James Cook on his first NFL carry). With that, the Rams tied things up with a Cooper Kupp touchdown that resembled the game-winner from Super Bowl LVI, and then Matt Gay botched a 57-yard field goal late in the half.

“First of all, that first half, being a little careless with the football, put our defense in bad situations,” Allen said postgame. “But they buckled down for us and they gave us a chance. Going in at halftime with three turnovers and it being even, it gave us a big boost. We knew if we came out and tried to execute the way we know how to execute, we’re going to move the ball and score, and again. , our defense played a hell of a game.”

And that’s exactly what happened.

Josh Allen dazzles in the season opener against the defending Super Bowl champs

After they forced a Rams three-and-out, the Bills scored on an eight-play, 58-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown run to Isaiah McKenzie. The Bills forced another punt which was recovered at their own 11-yard line. A false start pushed them back to six.

But Allen has no worries.

Zach Moss had a 22-yard carry to kickstart the drive and they continued to dink and dunk their way toward midfield. Their first play early in the fourth quarter was a 47-yard pass to Davis. Two plays later, Allen punched it in for a four-yard touchdown to give Buffalo a 24–10 lead. Allen also had this stiff arm on that drive.

Not only is the Bills offense firing on all cylinders, but as the Bills QB noted, their defense is spot on as well. After Allen’s touchdown, they picked off Stafford on second down and wasted no time getting back into the endzone.

On 3rd and 2, Allen dashed right and found a wide open Stefon Diggs running 53 yards down the field, who grabbed it at the goal line for a 31-10 Bills lead.

Buffalo Bills 2022-2023 NFL Schedule

“There’s a lot to learn, but that second half, that’s where we want to be, go out there and execute that way,” Allen said. “We’re 90% on third down. That’s a recipe for success.”

Why former Rams linebacker Von Miller proved such a valuable pickup for the Bills in the offseason (and the Rams over the last year). He had four tackles, three of them for loss, and two sacks on the night. Stafford was sacked seven times on the evening.

“We’ve got a bunch of dogs up front and he’s the leader of that D-line,” Allen said.

Allen finished 26-31 for 297 yards and four total touchdowns, including one rushing and two picks. He was also their leading rusher with 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Digs, well, digs. He had eight catches, including one for a score and 122 yards, while Davis finished with four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

As for LA, Kupp picked up where he left off, catching 13 balls for 128 yards and one touchdown. But Stafford, who underwent elbow surgery, was not great. He went 29-for-41 three times with a touchdown and 240 yards.

“A very humbling night, but you look in the mirror and you have to be better,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “We weren’t ready to go. That was on me. … There were a lot of decisions I made that didn’t put us in the best position to be successful. It was a humbling night.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

New Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson was targeted just twice a night after a disappointing final season with the Chicago Bears last year. Cam Akers also had only three carries for zero total yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.