type here...
Sports Bills rookie punter Matt Ariza held out of preseason...
Sports

Bills rookie punter Matt Ariza held out of preseason game amid rape allegations, according to reports

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza, who won the starting punter job earlier this week, will not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers in light of a rape allegation. ESPN And The Washington Post reported.

The arrest came a day after Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he gang-raped the minor last year at an off-campus party while attending San Diego State University. Even when the Bills travel to the stadium, he doesn’t punt.

Ariza, 22, known to football fans as the “punt god,” won the Bills’ starting punter job on Monday after Buffalo released veteran Matt Hauck. The Bills selected Ariza in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

With Hock out and Araiza sidelined, the Bills are without another punter on their roster.

Matt Araiza: Buffalo Bills rookie accused in minor gang-rape lawsuit

Feedback: Don’t buy Matt Ariza’s bills of a ‘thorough investigation’ of rape allegations

The civil lawsuit, obtained by USA TODAY Sports, alleges that Araiza sexually assaulted a 17-year-old high school senior who had been drinking outside of a campus party before being forced into a room by several men. At least one player currently listed on the San Diego State football roster.

“We recently became aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021,” the Bills said in a statement released Thursday night. “Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we have thoroughly reviewed the matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we have no further comment at this time.”

Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, told the Los Angeles Times that the rape allegations against him are nothing more than “a shakedown because he’s with the Buffalo Bills now.”

More: The woman’s lawyer says Bills never spoke to the woman who accused Matt Araiza of raping her



Previous articleA Florida man accused of raping his ex-wife fired his lawyer and cross-examined the victim
Next articleThe White House says Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will cost $240 billion. Others project more.

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Woof! St. John’s closes illegal barbershop… which turns out to be a Hudson & Rex set

CommentsAnn Pickard-Waandering and Julian Waandering proudly showcase their home on Gower Street, which was...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The White House says Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will cost $240 billion. Others project more.

The White House projects that canceling Biden's student loan debt would cost about $24 billion a year.Combining the new...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Bills rookie punter Matt Ariza held out of preseason game amid rape allegations, according to reports

Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza, who won the starting punter job earlier this week, will not play in...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A Florida man accused of raping his ex-wife fired his lawyer and cross-examined the victim

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 26 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Reporter’s Notebook: Breaking the Wave

closer Video Midterm Watch 2022: 'Red Wave' More 'Red Stream' Fox News...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Jenny McCarthy, Former Playmate, Hugh Hefner’s ‘Strict’ Playboy Mansion ‘Almost Like a Catholic School’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News