Bills rookie punter Matt Ariza held out of preseason game amid rape allegations, according to reports

Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza, who won the starting punter job earlier this week, will not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers in light of a rape allegation. ESPN And The Washington Post reported.

The arrest came a day after Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he gang-raped the minor last year at an off-campus party while attending San Diego State University. Even when the Bills travel to the stadium, he doesn’t punt.

Ariza, 22, known to football fans as the “punt god,” won the Bills’ starting punter job on Monday after Buffalo released veteran Matt Hauck. The Bills selected Ariza in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

With Hock out and Araiza sidelined, the Bills are without another punter on their roster.

The civil lawsuit, obtained by USA TODAY Sports, alleges that Araiza sexually assaulted a 17-year-old high school senior who had been drinking outside of a campus party before being forced into a room by several men. At least one player currently listed on the San Diego State football roster.

“We recently became aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021,” the Bills said in a statement released Thursday night. “Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we have thoroughly reviewed the matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we have no further comment at this time.”

Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, told the Los Angeles Times that the rape allegations against him are nothing more than “a shakedown because he’s with the Buffalo Bills now.”

