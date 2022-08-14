closer
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Ariza impressed in his first opportunity to be on the field in Saturday’s NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The former San Diego State standout booted an 82-yard punt in the back of the end zone against the Colts. The play was called a touchback, but the punter still managed to net an incredible 62 yards off a punt from the Bills’ 18-yard line.

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, left, celebrates with place-kicker Tyler Bass after Bass kicks the go-ahead field goal against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

“It’s exciting. It’s definitely a new feeling out there. The stadium is bigger than any stadium I’ve played in. Thankfully things went well and what a fantastic way to end the first game,” he told reporters afterwards.

Araiza also caught the ball for kicker Tyler Bass to set up the game-winning field goal. Buffalo won 27-24.

Buffalo Bills placekicker Tyler Bass boots the winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Orchard Park in New York.

JETS QB ZACH WILSON avoids disaster, misses 2-4 weeks with knee injury: reports

“That was awesome,” Araiza added. “Holding the first game, game winner. Tyler’s a great kicker, so I think he made us all look good. It’s awesome to hold for such a good kicker.”

Araiza is trying to get the punting job against veteran Matt Hauck. Both players had one punt during the game. Hawk had a 38-yard punt during his lone performance.

Matt Araiza of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on August 5, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills selected Ariza in the sixth round of the draft. He was an All-American and recipient of the Ray Guy Award in 2021. The Ray Guy Award is given to the best punter in the country.

