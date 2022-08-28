New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Buffalo Bills released punter Matt Ariza after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.

The 22-year-old, who earned the nickname “Punt God” for his prodigious leg, was one of three gang-rapists at San Diego State University when he was a student.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We’ve tried to be thorough and thoughtful and try not to rush to judgment, and I will say it’s not easy. You’re trying to put facts around legal situations sometimes with limited information,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Saturday. The The Washington Post.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit alleges that Araiza had sex with the girl, who was in high school at the time, at a Halloween party. She was then brought into a bedroom where she was repeatedly raped in and out of consciousness.

He and his lawyers have denied the allegations.

Bills Punter MATT ARAIZA to NFL Personal Conduct Policy Amid Rape Allegations: Report

“The facts of the incident are not as portrayed in the suit or in the press.” Araiza said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to setting a record soon.”

“I don’t believe 100% that he force-raped this girl or had sex with her while she was choking or drunk or anything like that,” his attorney, Kerry Armstrong, told The Associated Press. “It’s unfortunate that she’s filing a civil suit. I think it’s a cash grab.”

But GM said, “Ma Buffalo culture is more important than winning football games.”

“There are a lot of things that are out of our hands. It’s about letting Matt handle his situation.” he added.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Ariza was ejected from the team’s final preseason game.