Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza He was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of gang-raping a minor while playing football at San Diego State last year, but any decision on his future in the league would have to come from the club, not the NFL, reports said.

The 2022 sixth-round draft pick and two of his former Aztecs teammates are accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party on Oct. 17, 2021, according to a lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court.

According to the lawsuit, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Araiza allegedly had sex with the teenager outside a home, then took her to a bedroom, where he and Javier Leonard and Nowlin Evalico allegedly raped her.

The lawsuit comes days after the Bills cleared the way for Ariza to take over punting duties by releasing returning veteran Matt Hauck, but since the incident happened before Ariza was drafted, he is not subject to the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

According to the 2018 version of the policy: “It applies to players under contract; all rookie players selected in the NFL College Draft and all undrafted rookie players, unsigned veterans under contract in the previous league year; and other prospective players once negotiations with the club regarding employment begin.”

Any decision regarding Ariza and his future with the Bills will come from the club itself.

The Bills released a statement confirming the team was “aware” of the civil complaint against Araiza, but declined to comment further, citing the ongoing case.

“We recently became aware of a civil complaint regarding Matt from October 2021,” the statement read. “Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we have thoroughly reviewed the matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we have no further comment at this time.”

Araiza’s lawyer denied the allegations.

“I don’t 100% believe that he force-raped this girl or had sex with her while she was passed out or drunk or anything like that,” Armstrong told The Associated Press. “It’s unfortunate that she’s filing a civil suit. I think it’s a cash grab.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.