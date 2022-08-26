New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Matt Ariza broke onto the NFL scene in the preseason with his ability to punt the ball with the Buffalo Bills. On Thursday he faced serious charges.

The 22-year-old special teams player, known as the “Punt God,” is one of three people accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl while a student at San Diego State University last year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court alleges that Araiza had sex with the minor outside her home and then brought her to an off-campus party where she was repeatedly raped.

The victim, who was in high school at the time, said she was conscious and passed out, but remembered the moments when the men repeatedly assaulted her.

Kerry Armstrong, the NFL player’s attorney, told the Los Angeles Times that the allegation is false, though he has not reviewed the claim. He said his investigator spoke to a special witness who contradicted the allegation.

“It’s a shakedown because he’s at the Buffalo Bills now,” Armstrong told the paper. “There is no doubt that Matt Araiza raped that girl at some point.”

The other two defendants in the suit are Xavier Leonard and Nowlin Evalico. All three players were listed on the San Diego State football roster last season. Leonard was listed on this season’s roster.

Leonard’s attorney, Jamahl Kersey, said there should be no speculation about his client because the criminal investigation is still ongoing. Ewaliko’s attorney, Mark Javier Carlos, would not comment on the allegations.

No arrests have been made in connection with the allegations. San Diego Police detectives have reportedly submitted their report to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed against the three men.

The Bills released a statement on the allegations.

“We recently became aware of a civil complaint related to Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we are looking into the matter thoroughly. As this is an ongoing civil case …, we have no further comment at this point,” the team said.