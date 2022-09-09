New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

While Josh Allen’s passes are working wonders for the Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Rams at Sophie Stadium, he’s also getting the job done with his legs.

One of those runs was straight up disrespectful.

Allen saw some daylight after dropping back for a pass and started running with plenty of room in front of him. But Rams defensive back Nick Scott started his own pursuit after Allen.

When the two met, the 6-foot-5, 238-pound Allen hit the 5-foot-11, 171-pound Scott with a nasty hard arm that sent him flying to the turf.

The run came on a crucial third-and-seven play to extend the drive that led to the Bills’ second touchdown of the game — a strike from Allen to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

But an even better run came in the fourth quarterback that put the Bills up by two touchdowns. On third-and-goal, Allen scrambled out of the pocket and into the end zone, using his length to receive the ball for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Despite throwing an interception — more McKenzie’s fault than his after it went into the hands of his defender — Allen picked up where he left off at Kansas City in last season’s AFC divisional round. He was throwing strikes in that contest, and Allen continued to do so with his receivers.

The first touchdown of the new NFL season went to the Chiefs, Gabriel Davis, who caught four touchdowns in that loss. On a beautiful, late play, Davis appeared to block, but instead broke free for a 26-yard touchdown catch.