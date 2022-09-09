New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the rushing leader in the Bills’ 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, but his Tight-handed play at safety Nick Scott It’s more than just a viral moment — it’s a sign of dedication to the team for the veteran signal caller.

The first half was slow going Quickly canceled by the Bills , And Allen played a big role in moving the needle forward, especially during a crucial third-and-seven play when he stiff-armed Scott on a drive that led to Buffalo’s second touchdown of the game.

“Trying to make a play for the team, I’m doing what I can to try to get a first down,” Allen told reporters after the game about the extreme maneuver. “That’s it. You know, guys appreciate it. I play hard. I want to win no matter what.”

Josh Allen dazzles in the season opener against the defending Super Bowl champs

He continued: “It’s just, I guess, an example of me being ready to win the game and just try to get one first down and let us move the ball. It’s all in the heat of the moment and I think the guys appreciate that.”

Allen finished Thursday The night was 26-31 for 297 yards and three touchdowns, but he led the Bills in rushing with 10 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown.

“I like to win. Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m ready to do,” Allen said. “Again, limiting hits, sliding clear, getting out of bounds. The most important thing there, having the best ability. But again, when I’m called upon to do something for my team, I’m ready to do it. .”