The first touchdown of the season belonged to a man who had four in his final game last season.

NFL MVP favorite Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for a 26-yard floater for a touchdown to give the Buffalo Bills a 7-0 lead over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Allen and Davis connected for four touchdowns in last year’s memorable AFC Divisional Round game against the Chiefs in Kansas City, including what they thought would be the game-winner with just 13 seconds left.

But the Chiefs managed to get into field goal range, win the coin toss and send it into overtime before scoring on their first drive of the extra period.

Davis had 201 receiving yards on his eight catches in the contest.

In his career, he had 70 receptions for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season, but last year’s playoff game legitimately put him on the map.

He’s now a huge threat alongside Stefon Diggs, which many feel is the reason Allen can take the next step and become a perennial MVP candidate.

Last year, Davis totaled 35 catches for 549 yards and six touchdowns. He is a third-year receiver from the University of Central Florida.