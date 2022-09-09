New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie already had the coolest touchdown celebration of the new NFL season, and no, it wasn’t because he was dancing.

Instead he sweet-talked his family.

When quarterback Josh Allen found McKenzie for the Bills’ second touchdown of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, McKenzie celebrated with his teammates before getting close to the camera and yelling, “It’s a boy!”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

why Well, his sister, as well as family and friends, are watching the game and Mackenzie reveals the gender of the baby his sister is expecting.

Now that is the ultimate definition of family and football.

Bills Josh Allen calls stiff arm play ‘an example of what I want to do to win a game’

Posting the video to their TikTok account, the Bills showed Mackenzie’s sister jumping up and down as everyone cheered in the background.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound McKenzie, who Buffalo ran out of the slot this year, finished the game with two catches for 19 yards on three targets and a score. He is in his fourth year with the Bills after starting his career with the Denver Broncos.

McKenzie is just one piece of the Bills’ seemingly insurmountable puzzle for the Rams in the NFL’s first game of the 2022 season. Led by Allen at quarterback, the Bills dominated a team that raised their Super Bowl banner before the game at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Bills start Super Bowl pursuit on strong note, blow out Rams

McKenzie’s score started a run by the Bills, who outscored the Rams 21-0 in the second half en route to a 31-10 victory. Allen had four touchdowns, three through the air and one rushing, during which he reached the end zone to make the score 24–10.

Click here to get the Fox News app

It was a great way to start the Buffalo season, but for the McKenzie family, it was a special night they won’t forget.