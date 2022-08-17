type here...
FOOTBALL Billionaire Ineos Ratcliff is interested in buying the club
Billionaire Ineos Ratcliff is interested in buying the club

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest men, has expressed an interest in buying Manchester United from the club’s beleaguered owners, the Glazer family.

Greater Manchester’s Ratcliffe had previously wanted to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich but has now turned his attention to United.

“If the club is up for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” Ratcliffe’s spokesman told the Times. “If something like this were possible, we would be interested in negotiating for long-term ownership.”

The Glazers have faced hostility ever since Malcolm Glazer bought United in 2005 with a leveraged financial model that left the club with a debt that is still around £500m 17 years later.

Erik ten Hag’s team is in last place in the Premier League after losing the first two games of the new season. The manager hopes to strengthen the team this summer, but the club has had a string of unsuccessful offers for players. The aging Old Trafford is also in need of an upgrade or complete replacement. All this caused new protests against the Glazers from disgruntled fans.

“This is not about money that has been spent or not spent,” Ratcliffe’s spokesperson said. “Jim is looking at what can be done now and knowing how important the club is to the city it seems like it’s time for a reboot.”

The 69-year-old is the majority owner and chief executive of Ineos, and the chemical group already owns French Ligue 1 side Nice.

A Bloomberg report claimed the Glazers were willing to sell a minority stake in United, but when The Guardian approached the club on Wednesday night, the club declined to comment.

