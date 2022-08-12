type here...
Bill Russell’s no. 6 Retirement ensures his legacy of equality and justice | opinion

Decades from now, a kid will look up at the rafters of an NBA arena and ask what those banners hanging from the ceiling mean.

Those who bring him or her to the game explain that some want to commemorate the titles the team won, others to honor the team’s best players. And that number is 6? Kids are told to honor the great Bill Russell, who won more championships than anyone and stood taller than his 6-foot-10 frame in fighting racism and other social injustices.

And Russell’s legend and his influence lives on.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday. It was announced that Russell’s number would be retired across the league. “Retiring his No. 6 permanently on every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

If wearing a famous number is a sign of respect, retiring it never to be worn again is the ultimate sign of respect. A rare honor is a public statement that the wearer is unique, carries so much weight, and is indispensable that no one else can measure up.

Russell thus became the first NBA player to have his number retired leaguewide, and only the third in American professional sports, behind Jackie Robinson and Wayne Gretzky.

Like Gretzky, whose No. 99 was retired by the NHL, Russell transformed as a player. Whether your jaw dropped at the sight of LeBron James in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or you scoured social media for Za Morant’s defensive highlights, you have Russell to thank.

Before he came into the league, the defense was as staid and static as a live-action cone drill could be as formidable — and entertaining. But Russell refused to stay any longer. Along with his motion and jumping, masterclass-knowledge of his opponents, he makes defenses multi-dimensional.

“When I started playing, (coach Red Auerbach) said he didn’t know what I was doing because he’d never seen anything like it,” Russell told USA Today. “I went against everything. I started the defense on offense. Everyone was (against) him, including him. He saw the things I did and once he understood them, made it part of his system.”

And that turned the Boston Celtics into a dynasty. In 13 seasons, Russell and the Celtics won 11 championships.

Like Robinson, who retired at No. 42 in Major League Baseball, Russell was the social conscience of not just his sport but the nation. Long before it was considered acceptable for an athlete, he spoke out against injustice, especially racism.

In 1961, when a restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky, wouldn’t serve two black teammates before a show, Russell boycotted the game. He refused to tolerate his vile treatment by Boston fans, calling the city a “flea market of racism.”

Shortly after civil rights leader Medgar Evers was assassinated by white supremacists in Jackson, Mississippi, Russell organized an integrated basketball camp in the city. That same year, he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and watched from the front row as King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. When Muhammad Ali was stripped of his titles and not allowed to box because he refused to be drafted, Russell was one of the few who voiced his support.

And years later, it became clear that NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was blackballed for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality against black and brown people, Russell said. He posted a picture of himself kneeling wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Proud to take a knee, and stand up against social injustice,” Russell captioned the photo.

There will be no other player like Bill Russell. But as his numbers are revered in every NBA arena, there will be generations to come who share his commitment to equality and justice.

There could be no better, or more deserved, tribute to a man so influential on and off the court.

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Nancy Armor on Twitter @nrramour.



