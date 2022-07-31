New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bill Russell’s death drew an outpouring of grief from the NBA world on Sunday.

Russell’s family announced that he had died at the age of 88. He died peacefully with his wife by his side, a statement read. He played his entire career with the Boston Celtics and also coached them. He was also the head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics and the Sacramento Kings.

During his illustrious career, Russell was a 12-time All-Star, 11-time NBA Champion, five-time MVP and 11-time All-NBA selection.

Russell was also a leader in the civil rights movement, starting a boycott in 1961 when he and two of his black colleagues refused service at a Kentucky restaurant; and supporting Muhammad Ali in his decision to avoid the draft for the Vietnam War.

His legacy on and off the basketball court is remembered by those in the NBA world. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Magic Johnson were among those paying their respects.

Rick Barry told Fox News Digital he was “saddened” to hear of Russell’s death.

“It’s sad to lose a friend, a fellow broadcaster and one of the greatest NBA players of all time, especially on defense,” Barry said. “Winning 11 championships in 13 years is a great achievement and will probably never happen again.”

Russell was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1956 draft. 2 was selected overall. He was selected behind Si Green, who was selected by the Rochester Royals, and ahead of Jim Paxson Sr., who was selected by the Minneapolis Lakers. Russell scored more points than any other player.

In San Francisco, Russell helped the Dons win two consecutive NCAA titles in 1955 and 1956. He led Team USA to a gold medal in the 1956 Olympics.

Russell was traded to the Hawks on draft day for Cliff Hagan and Ed McCauley. He continued his dominance in the pros, leading Boston to 11 championships, including a run of eight straight. He led the NBA in rebounds five times and is one of only two players to record at least 50 rebounds in a game.

Russell was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame twice – once as a player and once as a coach. His number 6 was retired by the Celtics and he won the NBA Finals MVP award.

Fox News’ Larry Fink contributed to this report.