Bill Russell, basketball great who won 11 NBA titles, dies at 88

Enlarge this image switch title Bill Chaplis/AP

Bill Chaplis/AP

Bill Russell, one of the legendary basketball players, has died at the age of 88.

Russell has won more NBA titles than any other player in history. All eleven were with the Boston Celtics. A five-time league MVP, he changed the game by making shot blocking a key defensive component. And he was a black athlete who spoke out against racial injustice when it wasn’t as common as it is now. today.

Fight for something from an early age

To understand this man and excellent athlete, it is useful to remember the parenting lesson.

One day, when Bill Russell was 9 years old, he was standing outside his apartment in Oakland, California. Five boys ran past and one hit him in the face. He and his mother went looking for the group, and when they found them, young Bill was waiting mom justice. Instead, Katie Russell said, “Fight them one at a time.” Won two, lost three. AT 2013 interview for the Civil Rights History Project, Russell said his mother’s message to her crying son changed his life.

“And she says, ‘Don’t cry,'” Russell said. “You did what you had to do. [It] it doesn’t matter if you win or lose. [What matters is] you stood up for yourself. And this is what you should always do. “

Russell, of course, did it on the basketball court, where he blossomed late, but in the end revolutionary the game.



Enlarge this image toggle signature AP

AP

Lifting and taking the game with you

“Krebs around the corner. His outside shot is blocked by Russell. And now Russell has made three big plays in the last three minutes of the game. Barnet comes in and Russell blocks him.”

By 1963 this game in the NBA FinalsRussell was a shot blocking threat, which meant a game changer.

The adage has always been this: No good defender gets off his feet. In the 1950s, his coach at the University of San Francisco thought so. But Russell didn’t. He was also a high jumper in track and field, and it seemed only reasonable to try to move up in basketball as well.

“My first student game [at USF]we played [University of] Cal Berkeley, Russell said in a 2013 interview. “Their center was a preseason All-American. The game starts and the first five shots he made I blocked. And no one in the building saw anything like it. So they called a timeout to discuss what I was doing. We are going to be in a bunch, and my coach says: “You can’t play defense like that.” He showed me on the sidelines how he wants me to play defense. I come back and try and boy [scores on] three times in a row. And I said it doesn’t make sense. So I went back to playing the best way I could.”

“Basically what I was doing, looking back, was reducing the vertical game to the game that was horizontal.”

And the results were convincing.

Russell led San Francisco to NCAA titles in 1955 and 1956. He also led the US to an Olympic gold medal in 1956.

And shortly thereafter, the NBA’s historic run began.



Enlarge this image switch title AE Maloof/AP

AE Maloof/AP

Love and hate in Boston

From 1957 to 1969, the Celtics won 11 titles, including eight in a row. There were great players like Bob Cousy, Tom Heinsohn, Sam Jones, KC Jones and many more.

But nobody likes Russell.

He was the link between all 11 championships, such a fierce opponent that he often threw up before games.

However, success could not hide difficult relationship with the city where he played.

Russell didn’t trust some of the white Boston fans who cheered for the win but later complained that the team had too many black players. AT Boston Globe documentaryformer teammate Heinsohn recalled a dinner in his honor in the Boston suburb of Reading, where Russell lived.

“He was so overwhelmed by this honor,” Heinson said, “that he broke down, started crying and said he wanted to live in Reading for the rest of his life.”

But soon after that, people broke into Russell’s housedestroyed trophies, defecated in his bed and smeared excrement on the walls.

His relationship with those outside the Celtics locker room became lukewarm. He gained a reputation for being surly. He refused to sign autographs to weed out the “good” fans.

“Russell was one of those who doubted the intentions of people,” Stephen Beslick wrote in basketball net in 2020″ and [he] didn’t want anyone to use it because of its popularity. That’s why he came up with a simple solution: You won’t get anything signed from him, but you’ll get 15 minutes of coffee with one of the best who’s ever played the game.”

“If a fan doesn’t want to chat with you,” Russell said, “he was going to sell that autograph anyway.”

But loves his team

On the other hand, Russell loved the Celtics and the progressive white men who ran the franchise, owner Walter Brown and legendary head coach Red Auerbach. During the reign of the dynasty, the Celtics became the first NBA team to have all black starting lineup.

And in 1966, another story.

When Auerbach retired, he appointed Russell to his position, making him first black head coach in the NBA. It was a historic event, but Russell said he didn’t care. He simply believed that he was the best person for the job.

Although the reporter doubted that, as revealed in the 2013 NBA-TV documentary, Mr Russell’s house.

“As the first black coach in major league sports, can you do your job with impartiality, without any racial prejudice in reverse?” the reporter asked.

“Yes,” Russell said, “because the most important factor is respect. In basketball, respect the man for his ability. Dot”.

Out of court

The Celtics dynasty joined the civil rights movement of the 1960s, and Russell was fully involved in it.

He sat front row during Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. He, along with black teammates, boycotted a game in Kentucky when the restaurant refused to serve them. He joined other prominent black athletes in supporting boxer Muhammad Ali, who refused to serve in the army during the Vietnam War.

And Russell wrote a book Rise to glory.



Enlarge this image switch title Ricardo B. Brazziell/Getty Images

Ricardo B. Brazziell/Getty Images

“It really changed the way athletes wrote about themselves and society,” said Damian Thomas, curator of the sports exhibition at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.

He says the book, part of the exhibition, was a transformational autobiography.

“Instead of just playing sports,” Thomas said, “we started to see athletes giving their opinions about racing and politics and things like that.”

For Russell, the civil rights campaign and the fight against racism never ended. In 2020 essay in Slam Magazine, Russell noted that George Floyd, who was killed that year by Minneapolis police, was “another life stolen by a country broken by prejudice and bigotry.”

“But what can we do about it? Russell wrote. “Racism cannot be simply shaken out of the fabric of society, because, like dust from a carpet, it dissipates a little in the air, and then settles back to its original place, becoming thicker over time.

“Police reform is a start, but it is not enough. We need to dismantle broken systems and start over. We need to get our voices heard across multiple organizations using many different tactics. .”



Enlarge this image switch title Chip Somodeville/Getty Images

Chip Somodeville/Getty Images

Laughter for the ages

Russell’s life was long, at times thoughtful and at times chaotic.

He quarreled with an old friend and fierce competitor Wilt Chamberlain – Russell didn’t like the word rival describe their relationship in court. Later in life, they reconcile. Russell also came to terms somewhat with his feelings about Boston.

Despite all this, Russell had one constant: laughter.

Laughter for the ages. As much of a recognizable part of Bill Russell as his image in the number six Celtics jersey, rising above the court to hit the ball or deflect an opponent’s shot. Red Auerbach said that the only thing that can make him stop training is Bill Russell laughing.

But many people liked the piercing cluck. And it bore the imprint of yet another lesson from Katie Russell. His mother told him never to hold back. On anything

Again, her son listened well.