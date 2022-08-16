New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

South Korea agreed on Tuesday to expand its global health partnership with a foundation founded by a Microsoft Corp co-founder and philanthropist. Bill Gates.

The agreement came after Gates arrived in South Korea late Monday to urge Seoul to play a bigger role in global health and increase aid.

South Korea’s foreign and health ministries said in a statement that the agreement will strengthen private and public sector cooperation between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and South Korea on projects such as the Global Health Research Fund and increase cooperation with health organizations including CEPI.

South Korea identified the shots as apparently launched by North Korea

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) works with public, private, philanthropic and civil society organizations to develop vaccines against future epidemics.

South Korea will help train 370 people from low-income countries in vaccine production this year, expanding to 2,000 people a year from 2026, the ministries said.

“This is a critical moment for global health. This is a wonderful time for our foundation to strengthen our partnership with Korea, providing great ideas for new tools and more resources to help those in need,” Gates told the National Assembly. Tuesday first.

While meeting with South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and other lawmakers, Gates called for increased funding for groups that help improve health conditions in poor countries and prevent pandemics, and asked if South Korea could increase its international aid. 0.3% of GDP.

South Korea’s new president warns KJU that he will punish acts of provocation

Gates later met with President Yoon Suk-yeol, who said the South Korean government wanted a cooperative relationship with the Gates Foundation to promote high-quality bio-health technologies.

Gates also met with leaders at SK Bioscience, which received $10 million in funding from CEPI to develop its COVID-19 vaccine.