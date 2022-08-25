New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Harvard University has named former Democratic New York City mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio as a visiting fellow for the fall of 2022.

De Blasio was named a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, which is intended to bring “distinguished veterans of public life to the Institute of Politics for a brief yet comprehensive stay.”

Setti Warren, interim director of the Institute of Politics, said in a press release, “We are excited to welcome Mayor de Blasio to campus as we look forward to moving forward on the challenges facing our democracy.”

“I am pleased to join the IOP to help inspire our nation’s next generation of leaders to serve in politics and public service and build a government that serves working people,” de Blasio said in a press release.

The appointment as a visiting fellow in the program comes after the former New York City mayor dropped out of a short-term campaign for the 10th Congressional District in June.

“It’s obvious to people [NY-10] Looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other avenues of service. I am truly grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped. Thank you all!,” de Blasio said on social media as he exited the race.

The institute also has seven resident fellows who live on campus and participate in various programs.

The seven resident members include Raul Alvillar, former state director of President Biden’s 2020 campaign; Gloria J. Brown-Marshall, Professor at John Jay College; Stephanie Carlton, former health advisor to Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign; Judith LeBlanc, Executive Director of the Local Organizers Alliance; Stefan Löfven, former Prime Minister of Sweden; Matt Mead, former Republican governor of Wyoming; and Natalie Tennant, former West Virginia Secretary of State.